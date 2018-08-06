Government has urged the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) to protect the members of the general public from the unethical conduct of some health personals in the country.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says government is dismayed with the unethical and unprofessional conduct exhibited by some health practitioners whenever they attend to their patients.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting in the health sector organised by HPCZ in Ndola yesterday, Mr. Nundwe says government is relying on the council to ensure that it delivers its statutory mandate so as to protect the general citizenry from unprofessional conduct of some health practitioners.

He said the council should not tire to sensitize stakeholders such as health personal on its operations saying it is the only way professional misconduct in some practitioners may be rooted out.

And HPCZ Registrar, Aaron Mujajati said contrary to perception by sections of society that it is an institution targeting closure of some health service providers or firms, it is the council’s role to ensure health facilities provide safety to patients.

Dr. Mujajati said the council will continue to protect the public from all hazards that are associated with consumption of health care services.

The HPCZ Registrar said the council is looking forward to an increase in the number of institutions and individual compliance to required standards.