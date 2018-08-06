Government has urged the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) to protect the members of the general public from the unethical conduct of some health personals in the country.
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says government is dismayed with the unethical and unprofessional conduct exhibited by some health practitioners whenever they attend to their patients.
Speaking during a stakeholders meeting in the health sector organised by HPCZ in Ndola yesterday, Mr. Nundwe says government is relying on the council to ensure that it delivers its statutory mandate so as to protect the general citizenry from unprofessional conduct of some health practitioners.
He said the council should not tire to sensitize stakeholders such as health personal on its operations saying it is the only way professional misconduct in some practitioners may be rooted out.
And HPCZ Registrar, Aaron Mujajati said contrary to perception by sections of society that it is an institution targeting closure of some health service providers or firms, it is the council’s role to ensure health facilities provide safety to patients.
Dr. Mujajati said the council will continue to protect the public from all hazards that are associated with consumption of health care services.
The HPCZ Registrar said the council is looking forward to an increase in the number of institutions and individual compliance to required standards.
Contrary to what other stakeholders have said accusing the organization of working against govt, this confirms it has a mandate backed by act of parliament. All institutions and individuals compromising standard of training an practice will be visited.
Can HPCZ give rationale why a Foreign Specialist has to pay over K15,000.00 to renew their licenses every year while their Zambian counterparts pay a K2,500.00! This is excessive! Is this meant to disadvantage a few of us in private practice who have employed foreign super specialists? Are we not a country critically short of specialists? What this does is it only increases the cost of Health care because these costs have to be factored into the cost structure of the operation! Please benchmark with Botswana, Namibia and SA! We must have a good balance between regulation and superior service delivery! Regulation must never be reduced to a witch hunt and fundraising venture!
Chitalu Chilufya must withdraw that SI on new fees. And they shouldn't just be targeting private institutions, let them also check conditions obtaining at govt clinics and hospitals. They seem to favour some institutions, and when it comes to bad attitude govt workers are the worst culprits.
