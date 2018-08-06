The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has formally began the process of amending its constitution.

Chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile has disclosed during a PF interactive media forum held in Lusaka.

Mr. Mundubile has also confirmed that part of the amendments will include provisions of who takes over party leadership when the incumbent dies or can no longer perform his or her functions.

He states that to this effect a special committee chaired by party National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has been instituted to get submissions ahead of the actual amending of the party constitution.

Mr. Mundubile who is also Northern Province Minister and Mporokoso Member of Parliament says the committee has been tasked to go round the Country to engage the party membership.

He says the ruling PF is therefore expected to have an amended constitution by 2020.

And Mr. Mundubile has further disclosed that Northern Province will this year hold the first ever Tourism and Investment Expo which will run from the 20th to the 24th of November.

Mr. Mundubile says the Expo will end at the eve of the centenary to mark the end of the second world war which will also be commemorated in Mbala where the war has been recorded to have ended.

He says Cabinet has since approved K15 million to host the event.