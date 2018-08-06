The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has formally began the process of amending its constitution.
Chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile has disclosed during a PF interactive media forum held in Lusaka.
Mr. Mundubile has also confirmed that part of the amendments will include provisions of who takes over party leadership when the incumbent dies or can no longer perform his or her functions.
He states that to this effect a special committee chaired by party National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has been instituted to get submissions ahead of the actual amending of the party constitution.
Mr. Mundubile who is also Northern Province Minister and Mporokoso Member of Parliament says the committee has been tasked to go round the Country to engage the party membership.
He says the ruling PF is therefore expected to have an amended constitution by 2020.
And Mr. Mundubile has further disclosed that Northern Province will this year hold the first ever Tourism and Investment Expo which will run from the 20th to the 24th of November.
Mr. Mundubile says the Expo will end at the eve of the centenary to mark the end of the second world war which will also be commemorated in Mbala where the war has been recorded to have ended.
He says Cabinet has since approved K15 million to host the event.
Let’s roll! Hazalusa Hagain! He is too Childish to beat the party.
Why is PF constitution wrong in first place?
Sounds like there are no presidential candidates left in PF.
Because UPND Constitution is wrong in the second place.
Make sure 2021 is ECL! then do whatever Rat’s tail you want with it .
Who cares!
The leaders themselves will be the first to trash the party constitution.
Remember some people got themselves elected by a show of hands and woke up a Judge at midnight to keep the abrogation in effect.
Shoulda thought about sticking to party constitution when ECL was “chosen” unproceduraly as PF flag bearer for 2015 by-elections.
Apparently the UPND constitution has been amended to allow HH to remain head until his death
YES THE OTHER CLOSE IS NO TERM LIMIT FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, ONLY EASTERNER OR BEMBA SHOULD RULE PF,
You can amend a constitution a million times but if you have leadership that is corrupt to the core like PF is, then you are wasting your time. How can a thief be in charge of planning your future and budgeting? think about it kikiki kuti waseka.
What does the current constitution say about who takes over? Basically if a vice is there, then the vice must takeover to finish the term of the president. If the vice dies or becomes incapable to lead before the term is over, then a presidential election must be held. As a suggestion, the clause should be inline with that of the Zambia Constitution.