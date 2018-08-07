Miss lumiere international Zambia 2018 was held on 4th august. It was organised by Dorcas Hasiciimbwe, last year’s representative miss lumière 2017, and Brighton Nyirenda with the help of the lumiere team.

Host country singapore and pageant organisation home. The first one was last year November This is the second edition of the Miss lumiere international Zambia.The event was held at Athens sports café and grill. There were 11 finalists with the final 8 performing at the finale. There were contestants from all over the country including Ndola, Mongu, Kabwe, Livingstone, Lusaka.

Mergan Chishala kabwe was crowned the 2018 Miss Lumiere Zambia. She will represent Zambia in November of this year at the Miss Lumiere World. Her role is to be a luminous woman as ‘lumiere’ means light. In her community and environment, she must bring positive change.

Chilekwa Kalunga was crowned the first runner up with Magret Twalumba Michelo as Miss Personality. Mulenga Mumba was crowned Miss Tourism Worldwide, to represent Zambia in Indonesia this September, while Jenipher Marange was selected as the People’s Choice.

Judges of the night were Miss Earth Zambia 2017, Abigail Chama, Miss Intercontinental Zambia 2017 Precious Ng’oma. The guest of honour was director for national arts council Mr Maanka Chipindi