Socialist Party (Zambia) deputy general secretary and the party’s 2021 presidential candidate, Dr Fred M’membe says Sunday’s attempt on Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro’s life is a horrendous terrorist act.

Dr M’membe said in a statement that the Socialist Party was confident the Venezuelan revolutionaries would not let terrorists win and that they will never be cowed by such terrorist acts.

President Maduro survived a drone attack during a national army parade in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Seven people were injured.

Below is the full statement:

Press Statement

From Dr Fred M’membe, Deputy General Secretary of the Socialist Party (Zambia) and the party’s 2021 presidential candidate on today’s terrorist attempt to kill Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro

We are shocked and angry today by the barbaric attempt at kill the revolutionary Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro.

We are horrified by this horrendous terrorist attack that has left seven Venezuelans injured. Our thoughts are with these injured Venezuelans, their families and friends.

We are confident the Venezuelan revolutionaries will never let these terrorists win, and will never be cowed by terrorist attacks.

Any government or organisation that supports terrorist actions like this is complicit in the attempt to murder President Maduro and injure innocent people and is equally guilty of terrorist crimes.

Today, all revolutionaries and people of good will are united beyond all borders in support of President Maduro and Venezuelan revolutionaries’ courage and determination.

We stand in absolute solidarity with President Maduro and Venezuelan revolutionaries.

We all have to step up the struggle against, and defeat, the ideology that fuels such terrorist attacks.