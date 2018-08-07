Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda says they intend to constantly put the pressure on leaders Zesco United to ensure the race for the 2018 FAZ Super Division title is a two horse race.

Buffaloes and Zesco are second and first on 58 and 61 points from 27 and 25 games played respectively with another eleven to go.

Green Eagles are third on 50 points while Power Dynamos are fourth on 48 points after all top four sides won their respectively matches this past Farmer Day Holiday Weekend.

“We don’t want the guys behind us to catch us because it will give us more pressure. So we need to keep on moving forward and keep chasing Zesco,” Musonda said.

“Who knows, Zesco may stumble anytime and we might pick up points.

“If Power stumble along the way, then it will be the top three that are not losing points each and every week that will fight for the title who are Zesco, Buffaloes and Green Eagles.”

Buffaloes beat Forest Rangers 3-1 away in Ndola on Sunday, Zesco defeated 2017 runners-up Zanaco 3-0 at the same venue 24 hours earlier while Eagles beat Kitwe United 3-2 in Choma on Saturday.

Power were 3-0 winners at home in Kitwe over Lumwana Radiants.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes have a big home date on Sunday against 8th placed Buildcon are drawing 1-1 away in the first leg on May 1.