District magistrate Ackson Mumba’s shameful conviction and committal to the High Court of Japhet Chataba and Stephen Sambo for the crime of “carnal knowledge against nature” (whatever it means) in Kapiri – as reported by Lusaka Times on August 4, 2018 was applauded by the ghost of the 16th century English King, Henry VIII. The couple now risks spending up to 15 years in prison for engaging in alleged same-gender sex.
As a human rights advocate, I believe consenting adults’ private sexual lives are not the business of the State, the church or the hotel/lodge owner. That the arrest took place in the room of the lodge after the owner called the police is in itself suggestive. For the lodge owner to call the police on the couple after checking into the room is a clear violation of the couple’s fundamental rights to privacy. If lodge and hotel staff peer into rooms after we check-in, then we are entering a very chancy era in our nation. Sadly, the learned Magistrate did not see the immorality and illegality of the lodge owner’s actions—setting a bad precedent for future blackmails of guests by the hotel/lodge staff.
In his ruling, Magistrate Mumba did not explain how the couple’s alleged sexual crime affected other people. Rather he cited Section 155 (a) of the Penal Code, and Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Statutory Instrument number 15 of 2015 Constitution. What he did not say is the origin of these laws—they are priced gifts of British colonialism. The law of “carnal knowledge” maybe coated with “Zambia,” but it originates from King Henry VIII, who decreed homosexuality a felony as opposed to a sin.
Religion has always differentiated between a sin and a crime. Many evangelicals view drinking beers, divorce and smoking as sinful, but these acts are not crimes. Despite the health risks associated with smoking and drinking, we do not arrest smokers or those who drink based on our evangelical religious convictions. In fact, if we locked up all drunkards, Magistrate Mumba, President Lungu, politicians and countless religious leaders are likely to rot in jail.
We may have religious reasons to object to homosexuality—but we are a secular nation with secular laws. Unless our nation is a theocracy—a state governed by religious dogma, it is within our democratic rights to choose what we do with our private lives as long as our choices do not harm other individuals. Japhet and Steven are adults, and what they do in private is none of the State’s, the lodge owner’s or my business. I am still to be convinced as to how one’s homosexuality affects my rights.
Let us face it—prostitution is a crime in Zambia. Yet each passing night and day, in Zambia’s hotels and lodges, men buy sex from the streets. Are we suggesting arresting men who have solicited sex in hotel/lodge rooms based on the staff’s positions on prostitution? We are trading on perilous waters—something Magistrate Mumba’s ruling sanctions.
We must all understand the injustice of this shameful ruling. Stephen and Japhet are breadwinners for many other people—their imprisonment will surely ruin their lives, and affect countless family members. Is it not time we accepted that some people are gay and that no law will stop them from falling in love with people of the same gender? We can force gays into the shadows and lock them up, but the truth is – as long as our mothers continue to give birth, new gays will be born. It is on us to promote love and not injustice—as learned magistrate Mumba does. Our courts should be sentencing corrupt government officials to jail rather than gay persons.
I can only pray that the High Court will dismiss this shameful ruling!
Rev. Kapya Kaoma
I think it is shameful that we still cling to colonial rules which do not make sense in our enviroment.Our prisons are full of people who commit crimes against the imperial ruler -Great Britain of the 1900s. We do not have the resources to support our overflowing prisons and punishments suitable for the Zambian environment should be devised.Can our MP’s please change these laws instead of traversing the globe and handing out mealie meal and chitenges.
How many homosexuals do we have in the Zambian army? How many are teachers. Doctors, husbands, Catholic fathers, Banker’s, etc? There are hundreds of thousands IF NOT MILLIONS…of homosexuals in Zambia. All pretending to be heterosexual because of fear of discrimination and of recent, fear of being thrown in prison. Fact remains that homosexuality is not something they do for the sake of experience but myGod given feelings they can’t just ignore.
I’m sorry Rev. I cant agree with you. You know this is unnatural & we can’t lower our standards to accept gayism as normal. Even animals don’t do that. Everything about gayism is learnt & function of socialisation. We can’t let this spirit live with us in this country as Christian Nation. What we should be doing is help re-educate those who have fallen prey to this spirit. There is purpose God created us male & female & there’s reason why humans are still dominant species. There would be no world or national population if this abominable act was allowed. God doesn’t just entrust us with physical assets as custodians but most importantly the moral fibre. Let us be responsible adults as our forefathers were not to allow such evil. God Bless Zambia
By the way the law against gayism did not come to Zambia with the colonialist. This is serious misinformation. The breadth and width of this country including our neighbouring countries have been occupied by responsible societies for centuries which only recognise heterosexual union & only allowed marriage whether polygamous of man & woman. The author shouldn’t try to make us feel ancient because of colonial rule book. We had these rules even before. It is the western countries that are now degenerating because of extreme liberal tendencies that have even brought diseases like HIV. Unless someone is writing an article where this appears normal they wouldn’t write such an article in Zambia or Africa where morals are still relatively respected. God Bless Zambia
When you see married Zambian men walking holding hands with other men, that’s not just buddies you see, they are homos who are afraid to come out!
Brave article from a reverend. Indeed we must stand for the truth and what is right regardless of our religious dogmatic beliefs.
The Reverend doesn’t make sense at all!! Anyway, I am yet to witness dogs in a same sex act!!
Sexuality is a private affair. If it’s behind closed doors, in the bedroom anything is fine, also homosexuality. But once out in the daylight, it gets very sensitive”
“Clearly, homosexuality existed in early African history. But being gay then was not categorised or openly criticised in many communities. Homophobia increased in Africa when missionaries and colonial administrations categorized homosexuality as a perversity”,
In Zambia, sexual orientation was less sensitive during the first decades after independence than it is now. When the second president, Frederick Chiluba, in 1991 proclaimed Zambia to be a Christian nation, fundamentalist Christians became influential in politics. As a consequence, homosexuality came under attack.
You should know that most gay people are that way because they were born that way and can not help it.
Though it should not be encouraged in public and in our schools , what adult people do in their private lives is up to them within the confines of the law….
Uyo umulumendo Revd aliwa. He is backslidden. He is the same as the modern Pope of Rome whose doctrines on the earth and morality change with time as do their gods.
Both nature/evolved/ existence and the Creator God show that homosexuality is not correct.
That priest is misleading readers.
The Rev. Kapya Kaoma had to flee his native Uganda, fearing for his life. He was not targeted by Idi Amin as a threat to the government, but he fled because the American evangelical movement has demonized Kaoma as a homosexual sympathizer in his own land. For preaching tolerance and love in the midst of this American-based doctrine of hate, Kaoma and others like him are routinely threatened with death.
Kaoma Kapya whatever you are called please leave Zambia to Zambians. You are a satanist agent
It is shameful to have such a so called Reverend; is gay himself; it is shameful to have homosexuals in Zambia; it is against our culture;
Ati Ghost shani? Which church is he a priest of? Maybe he is a freelance priest. The Church of Jesus does not believe in Ghosts as in ghosts.
In every country there are laws. Some thieves steal in the dark and get away with it but if they are caught they face the wrath of the law. The same goes for sodomy.Those two men were caught in the act and they faced the wrath of the law. If they were not caught they could have gotten away with it.
To be gay and be a black must be hard!
In Zambia you are attacked because you are gay, in the western world you are attacked because you are black..
I contend that HOMOSEXUALITY IS FOREIGN TO US ZAMBIANS (and most likely to the whole of Black Africa). Those like @4.1 OLA who say Homosexuality existed before Missionaries came to Africa should give even examples of WHAT LOCAL WORDS (vernacular) were used to call homosexuals and lesbians alike in ZAMBIAN LANGUAGES?? For the 3 languages I understand(Bemba, Nyanja and Tonga) I believe there is NO Single to denote Lesbianism! It is an imported phenomenon!.Colonialist abhorred lesbianism so much as can be seen in the laws they created against it. IFF indeed colonialists found lesbianism among us the insults and degrading descriptions they poured (continue pouring on us) could have multiplied 1000 times. IT IS FOREIGN,ABNORMAL, MUST BE FOUGHT AND OVERCOME!!