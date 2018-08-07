Central Province and Henan Province of China will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to kick start the twinning program between the two provinces.

Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga says the MOU will signify the beginning of more Chinese investment in the province.

Mr Mushanga said this when a nine-man delegation from Henan Province in China paid a courtesy call on him at his office this morning.

The Minister said the twinning of Central Province and Henan Province will see more Chinese investments in several sectors including agricultural, tourism, mining and health among others.

Mr Mushanga emphasized that tourism is one of the sectors that, if fully exploited, can contribute positively towards economic growth in the country.

The Minister, who took time to highlight some of the natural endowments which the province is blessed with, appealed for cooperation and private partnership in order for the twinning program to succeed.

And Deputy Governor for Henan Province in China, Dai Bohua, said the two provinces have a lot in common.

Mr Bohua said it will not be difficult for his province and Central province to actualize the twinning program because the two provinces are centrally located in their countries and have engaged in similar sectors like agriculture, health, tourism.

However, Mr Bohua, who was also the delegation leader, noted that after the twinning program, his province will also embark on manufacturing of agro equipment, food processing and improve transport system in central province.

He added that the twinning program will enhance and strengthen the long standing relationship that Zambia shares with China.

The ten provinces of Zambia were twinned with the ten provinces of China at a launch graced by Vice President Inonge Wina, during a ceremony in Chengdu, China, in 2017, during the Zambia Week Event.

The objectives of the twinning program is meant to enhance political goodwill between Zambia and China in order to increase Chinese investment for strategic industries in Central Province.

The program will also enhance the spread of development to all regions of Zambia while promoting and marketing the country as an investment and tourist destination of choice.

The twinning program is also expected to enhance partnerships and linkages with local entrepreneurs by way of joint ventures and Public Private Partnerships.