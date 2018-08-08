The local football fraternity is mourning former Mufulira Wanderers and Zambia midfielder Bobton Chella who died on Tuesday in Mufulira.

Chella died at Malcolm Hospital in Mufulira after an illness.

The prolific midfielder starred for Nkana in the 1990.

Funeral gathering his in Mufulira.

“I am saddened by the death of my former team mate at Nkana Bobton Chella who passed away in Mufulira,” former Nkana defender George Chilufya mourned.

Ex-Nkana keeper Emmanuel Msichili described Chella as a good person.

“So sad, he was a good guy,” Msichili said.

Chella came from a footballing family that produced striker Paul Chella (late), Noah Chella and John Chella