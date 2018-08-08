Power Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu has praised Zimbabwe international defender Jimmy Dzingai for scoring a brace when his side thumped Lumwana Radiants 3-0 on Monday in Kitwe.

This was Dzingai’s home debut in his second game since joining from Zimbabwean club Yadah.

The win helped Power to reclaim fourth place on the FAZ Super Division table.

“The coming of Dzingai has added in depth in the team,” Kaindu said.

Dzigani scored two headers in the 3rd and 48th minutes but the latter goal left him with a mild concussion and had to be taking off and replaced by White Mwanambaba.

“Bringing in a defender that scores two goals for you I think is a plus. And also we have been struggling in terms of scoring from corner kicks and now having a defender who scores from the corner is a plus,” he said.

Kaindu is also happy that Power are back in the top four.

“We need to consolidate our position in the top four,” he said.

Power have 48 points, two behind third placed Green Eagles and two ahead of Nkana who have dropped to number five.