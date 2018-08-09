The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says it is gravely concerned about reports of the forced return of Zimbabwean opposition politician and asylum-seeker Tendai Biti.
Mr Biti expressed the intention to seek asylum in Zambia at the border yesterday.
The UNHCR says the Zambian government handed over Mr Biti to his country of origin today despite a court order to the contrary.
“Refoulement or forcibly returning refugees and asylum-seekers to their country of origin is a serious violation of international refugee law,” a statement from the UNHCR said.
The UNHCR has since called on Zambia to investigate the incident urgently.
However, earlier today, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said that Government had not abrogated the asylum laws by handing back Zimbabwe’s Movement Democratic Change Alliance (MDC), opposition co-leader Tendai Biti.
Ms. Siliya said that the action was within the law because Mr. Biti did not qualify for the asylum conditions.
Ms. Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Minister, added that a person can only seek asylum if the country of origin is under massive violence and total breakdown of law and order, which was not in the case with Mr. Biti.
Ms. Siliya noted that the lives of citizens in Zimbabwe were not threatened and government concluded that it also applied to Mr. Biti, hence he did not qualify to be granted asylum in Zambia.
“The Zimbabwean MDC leader presented himself to the Zambian Authorities at Chirundu boarder post seeking asylum and was held at the boarder following consultations with government after the conclusions of the consultations particularly with Ministry of Home affairs it was deduced that he did not qualify for asylum” she said.
Ms. Siliya added that Mr. Biti has been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities and NOT deported because he was NOT in Zambia illegally but he had been denied entry into the country and was being held at the boarder pending consultations.
“On the matter that he managed to get a court order against his handing back, he has been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities I want to confirm that consultations in the office of Attorney General show that he had already been handed back to his Zimbabwean authorities when his court order was apparently granted “, she said.
Ms. Siliya was reacting to various stakeholders who have condemned the Zambian government for denying Mr. Biti asylum.
This was after the MDC co-leader was in the country to seek asylum after the Zimbabwean authorities were pursuing Mr. Biti on allegations of inciting violent protests in Harare during the just ended elections.
When we tell you that the President and his ministers are empty tins you think its a joke!!!
True! What can one expect from the PF Govt that doesn’t follow laws and proper processes? This is what we have been saying – lack of constitutionalism in Zambia. This a clear example cos Zambia is now even breaking international conventions willy nilly. Promoting lawlessness in our country – shameful.
Opposition are in the habit of sacrificing other peoples lives and then run away from the country. THAT ONE also did the same . Besides this biti was recently saying that Zambia is a failed state. What has changed today. Why run to a failed state. After causing yhr death of 6 lives and he wants to runaway fro the what he started. Only under5s can support him. Again if biti was granted asylum the under5s would’ve been complaining still.
Tendai Biti has only himself to blame for his poor judgment and poor choice of a country for seeking asylum. He couldn’t think of other countries? There’s Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, surely one of these three countries would have been a better option for you….not what you chose. What a costly mistake you made Tendai !!
OVAL HEAD – you keep regurgitating the same issues…how obtuse are you people? You are just as dull as your leaders (like Dora and co) everything has to be around silly petty partisan issues..so what if he said Zambia is a sh*thole. Do you know what international refugee law? Do you know what a court order is? If you didn’t want him you should have let him go to RSA or any country of his choosing.
Next week dont be surprised to see that lazy thing reading a speech about welfare of refugees at the DRC/Zambia border that how disconnected these leaders are.
He broke the law in Zimbabwe and he has to face the consequences. His caused death and destruction in his country but his own life is not in danger … he just has to be answerable for his actions.
The smart people of the Zambian Enterprise are not going to be accomplices to his violent acts and acquiesce. The Zimbabweans are trying very hard to put their lives back together after years of Uncle Bob’s tyranny.
Their country is on a peaceful trajectory and Biti doesn’t qualify as an instigator of illegal activities in a peaceful environment of law and order.
The UNHCR is simply asking GRZ to investigate and once this whole is looked into from all angles, UNHCR will conclude this government did the right thing much to the chagrin of Gay Gay here.
Zambia did well. Let Biti try Botswana or Tanzania. We already have our own thorn, HH.
Fu.ck UNHCR. Concentrate on real refugees. Frankly, UN has no clout anymore! Nobody even knows the name of the Secretary General anymore.
Are you the High Court.
Yaayi. Anyoko ndiye High Court.
I DONT SEE THE NEED FOR ALL THIS NOISE. ZAMBIA HAS BEEN HOME FOR COUNTLESS REFUGEES WITH REFUGEE CAMPS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THIS IS JUST A SPECIAL CASE. YES THERE WAS SOME UNREST IN ZIMBABWE. THIS IS QUITE COMMON IN AFRICAN POLITICS. BUT TO LIST ZIMBABWE AMONG THE WAR-TORN COUNTRIES WITH RESIDENTS SCAMPERING AROUND AS REFUGEES IS STRETCHING THE MATTER TOO FAR. TENDAI PROBABLY WANTED TO DENT THE IMAGE OF HIS COUNTRY BY CREATING A SCENARIO WHERE HE IS CONSIDERED AS A REFUGEE RUNNING AWAY FROM MNAGAGWA’S TERROR.
Batasha kali mwitobo. The almost 1million refugees in Zambia is enough evidence that we’re home to all kinds of people except Biti.
Chisenga – You have failed to find the CAPS LOCK button on your keyboard …how can you understand issues like international refugee law. At times its best to just keep quiet than expose your dullness!!
Well said
@Chisenga
Take that Kaponya Mentality out of your head! It is personal safety and injury that determines refugee status NOT WAR. For example, Denis Liwewe lived in Zambia as a refugee but Malawi has never been war torn because his personal safety was in danger.
Take the jungle out of your head little chimp!
Shut up if you have nothing say; have you just been given a tender to supply tea bags. The SADC Dictators Club still remains strong. We have just seen Zambian President Edgar C Lungu defying a court order in deporting Zimbabwe opposition MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti. The truth is this was not surprising given how Lungu himself treats the opposition in Zambia. Zambia shall be saved.
Ms. Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Minister, added that a person can only seek asylum if the country of origin is under massive violence and total breakdown of law and order, which was not in the case with Mr. Biti. kikikikikikikikikikikiki defination of asylum seeker from slit.
Be honest , even in Europe the same excuse has been used against some Eritrean asylum seekers. The problem with you Zambian people is that you want to jump at any blunder committed by government without making comparisons
Titi by all standards is inimical to the security of Zambia and Zimbabwe.
@Ndanje Khakis:
You are so ignorant of the Eritrean situation – what nonsense is that? Have you even heard of conscription for 15 years and forced labour camps? Eritrea situation is worse than Syria – don’t show us your ignorance chimp! I have been there and worked there under the UN – so hide that sh.it in your backside where the Sun never shines.
Dora cannot justify the action of her government! The decision is insensitive and irrational. The man is fearing for his life and deserved to be heard not within hours (in the heat of the moment!) but soberly and especially taking into account that there is a life, opposition or not, involved.
He incited riots and other people’s children got killed by Mnangagwas guns so these lost lives are not important? He keeps on running away each time he causes problems.
Ndanji
When PF police killed a UPND supporter in kanyama was HH arrested ?
So Katumbi gets VIP treatment with police escort to the Border and Biti gets thrown out like a thug, despite a court order.
These look like traits of a sh!thole country, folks.
Very true…. And traits of a sh!thole president Lungu too mates!
A dark day for Zambia.
We have every reason to walk the streets of the world with drooped shoulders.
So, so shameful
Ok. Why didn’t I think of it. Assange was grant asylum by the Equadorian embassy because of the total break down of law and order in the US. Genius Siliya!!
granted
Reading through the statements, my sixth sense tells me UNHCR never consulted the govt before issuing the statement. The danger of getting news from social media to form an opinion is always dangerous because you end up scooping the smoke and leave the fire. UNHCR should confer with govt and then report to their pay master in NY. Balanced reporting ili che!
The fact of the matter is Miti is not in Zambia today ..he has been deported back to Zimbabwe surely what consultations do you want. And you have a situation where the President hardly makes any statements or Press briefings on serious issues apart from when he is at an Airport tarmac with his fellow Daily Mail reporters.
Citizens of Zimbabwe have been fleeing the country for many years now; and how dare Siliya say that citizens of Zimbabwe are safe?
There are many reasons apart from war or break down in law for which people run away from their countries to seek refuge in another country.
Siliya’s reason falls flat. It is very sad that even the President could not advise his ministers to take it easy and assess the case.