The FAZ Division One campaign resume on Saturday after a one-week break with second placed Indeni aiming to cut Mufulira Wanderers’ five point lead to two when the two teams clash in Ndola.

Mighty leads Zone Two with 46 points, five ahead of second placed Indeni, after 19 matches played.

Indeni will be seeking revenge as they welcome Mighty who beat them 2-1 in the first round match played in Mufulira in April.

Wanderers have enjoyed good form in the second phase of the 2018 campaign.

Indeni will be parading regular scorers Graven Chitalu and Tick Chiluba with Mighty expected to unleash John Goma, Mathew Macha plus Aubrey Chamulwanda.

Elsewhere, third placed Kansanshi Dynamos are visiting ZNS Lwamfumu in Mansa.

Kansanshi have 38 points while 13th placed Lwamfumu have 16 points from 19 matches played.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 20

ZONE ONE

Police College vs Lundazi United

Young Green Buffaloes vs Circuit City

Petauke United vs Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Katete Rangers vs Riflemen

Kafue Celtic vs Happy Hearts

Lusaka City Council vs Wonderful

Lusaka Tigers vs City Of Lusaka

Chipata City Council vs Paramilitary

ZONE TWO

Indeni vs Mufulira Wanderers

Ndola United vs Kalulushi Modern Stars

Mufulira Blackpool vs FQMO Mining Operation

Mining Rangers vs FQMO Roads

Kashikishi Warriors vs Gomes

Roan United vs Konkola Blades

ZNS Lwamfumu vs Kansanshi Dynamos vs

Trident vs Chambishi

ZONE THREE

Intersport vs Real Nakonde FC

Mpulungu Harbour vs Kasama Young Fighters

Kasama United Youth vs Riverside United

Muchinga Blue Eagles vs Malalo Police

Prison Leopards vs Isoka Young Stars

Tazara Rangers vs Tazara Express

Mpande Youth vs Kateshi Coffee Bullets

Zambeef vs Chindwin Sentries

ZONE FOUR

Sinazongwe United vs Kascol Rangers

Choma Football Stars vs Maamba Energy Stars

Livingston Pirates vs Kalomo Jetters

Manchester U.Z. Academy vs Zesco Victoria Falls

Mumbwa Medics vs Young Green Eagles

Zesco Shockers vs Chikini Coops

Mazabuka United vs Yeta

Maramba Stars vs Luena Buffaloes