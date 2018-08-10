The FAZ Division One campaign resume on Saturday after a one-week break with second placed Indeni aiming to cut Mufulira Wanderers’ five point lead to two when the two teams clash in Ndola.
Mighty leads Zone Two with 46 points, five ahead of second placed Indeni, after 19 matches played.
Indeni will be seeking revenge as they welcome Mighty who beat them 2-1 in the first round match played in Mufulira in April.
Wanderers have enjoyed good form in the second phase of the 2018 campaign.
Indeni will be parading regular scorers Graven Chitalu and Tick Chiluba with Mighty expected to unleash John Goma, Mathew Macha plus Aubrey Chamulwanda.
Elsewhere, third placed Kansanshi Dynamos are visiting ZNS Lwamfumu in Mansa.
Kansanshi have 38 points while 13th placed Lwamfumu have 16 points from 19 matches played.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 20
ZONE ONE
Police College vs Lundazi United
Young Green Buffaloes vs Circuit City
Petauke United vs Zesco Malaiti Rangers
Katete Rangers vs Riflemen
Kafue Celtic vs Happy Hearts
Lusaka City Council vs Wonderful
Lusaka Tigers vs City Of Lusaka
Chipata City Council vs Paramilitary
ZONE TWO
Indeni vs Mufulira Wanderers
Ndola United vs Kalulushi Modern Stars
Mufulira Blackpool vs FQMO Mining Operation
Mining Rangers vs FQMO Roads
Kashikishi Warriors vs Gomes
Roan United vs Konkola Blades
ZNS Lwamfumu vs Kansanshi Dynamos vs
Trident vs Chambishi
ZONE THREE
Intersport vs Real Nakonde FC
Mpulungu Harbour vs Kasama Young Fighters
Kasama United Youth vs Riverside United
Muchinga Blue Eagles vs Malalo Police
Prison Leopards vs Isoka Young Stars
Tazara Rangers vs Tazara Express
Mpande Youth vs Kateshi Coffee Bullets
Zambeef vs Chindwin Sentries
ZONE FOUR
Sinazongwe United vs Kascol Rangers
Choma Football Stars vs Maamba Energy Stars
Livingston Pirates vs Kalomo Jetters
Manchester U.Z. Academy vs Zesco Victoria Falls
Mumbwa Medics vs Young Green Eagles
Zesco Shockers vs Chikini Coops
Mazabuka United vs Yeta
Maramba Stars vs Luena Buffaloes