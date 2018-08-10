Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has vowed to fight “tooth and nail” to clear his name after he was banned for two years by FIFA for accepting a bribe.
The Geneva banned Kalusha for accepting a bribe from banned Qatari official Mohammed Bin Hammam.
But in a statement, Kalusha said he is surprised and saddened by FIFA decision.
He said he has since instructed his legal team to immediately appeal the decision.
Kalusha said he is not guilty of any offence.
Below is the full statement released by Kalusha
OFFICIAL STATEMENT
10th August 2018
I the undersigned KALUSHA BWALYA
Do hereby state that: –
• I am surprised and saddened by today’s receipt of the notification from the FIFA Ethics Committee adjudication.
• I have instructed my legal team to immediately appeal this decision urgently and would like to state that I am NOT guilty of any offence, which allegedly took place.
• I have never done and will never do anything to bring the beautiful game into disrepute and stand by the facts provided by me to the committee.
• I unfortunately cannot provide any further details as my legal team has advised I that this would jeopardize my chances of obtaining leave to appeal.
• FIFAs decision is not final and I will fight tooth and nail for justice to clear my name.
• I thank all my fans for their on-going support.
SIGNED
KALUSHA BWALYA
Stup!d man you should have let your lawyer eay those words.
You snd you alone said yali ni nkongole!
So what areyou telling us now?
Tondolo musuma!
I believe him.
FIFA and the United nations are attacking our country.
We are being tested ladies and Gentlemen.
I don’t like Kalusha overturning this at all, if the people higher than him have done so.
He will claim it’s a gift but unfortunately he has to take it on the chin.
For now he needs our support he is the best FAZ chairman ever. Who else brought the African cup home ?
He needs to return the $80,000 bribe.
This statement from him though sounds naive and rushed.
Not a good sign
What legal team can he afford …thats just hot air
Shame on Zambia’s biggest export. Go anywhere in Africa, anywhere, if you tell them you are from Zambia, they mention Kalusha Bwalya.
I do not know anyone that has been banned by FIFA, and has had that ban overturned.
So I think Kalusha will indeed need those teeth and nails to clear his name.
Good luck
We will help you bro Kalu.
We have people, I mean big people like abena Simon Miti etc. That’s ka small case.
Even Biti was sure he will be given Asylum in Zambia……
I believe him too.
Fwendelani uko imwe ba Kalu, in your statement, there is no mention or any sort of apology to the Zambian people despite of the shame you have brought upon Zambian.
I am curious what your so-called legal team will do to overturn the ruling, nothing mune. Be a man, be strong and show that you have balls between your legs and accept your wrongdoing then kani izasila.
Uko…
Really laughable..Great Galu is on record for stating he received a loan from Bin Hammam …how much has he paid back? Let him appeal so they give him a lengthier ban longer than 48 months. Everyone knows this chap was corrupt..
Pass the popcorn!!
BOSS KALU KEEP OFF THE MEDIA DONT WRITE ANYTHING TO THIS MATTER DEAL WITH FIFA SECRETLY AND INFORM THE NATION FINAL RESULTS OTHERWISE PIPO JUST DISTRACT UR ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AT HAND. GO GREAT KALU OUR ONLY LEGEND IN ZAMBIA
Anyoko how can you say the only legend in Zambia? What about Sate Sate Kampamba? kikikikikikikik
the chap is a pf cadre. what do you expect
That’s exactly what kapoko said the first time he was arrested.
What do you expect from this silly PF cadre who thought he was untouchable! Does it surprise anyone that this chap went to bed with the corrupt PF? He was captured even kicking a ball at PF campaigns. The saying is that birds of the same feather flock together. And people think that corruption can be tackled under PF kiki. How does a thief tackle stealing? We warned you to be careful. Look how we in UPND have handled the alleged theft of that thief who was fielded as a candidate of the upcoming by election. We have quickly reported him to the police. had that been PF, they would have buried it under the carpet.
Aba puba ba Kalu.. Tooth and nail finshi. This is an international stage and not the banana Republic in which you are used to getting away with nonsense..
About time this guy got his. His insatiable love for money was always going to be his downfall.
Am sure he typed this swiftly from his Blackberry without consulting his so called legal team as if he can afford one…if he had one they would have told him not to type such nonsense!!
Instead of inflaming the situation better keep quite and stay clear of social media and the news. How come a credit has now become a bribe? There is something fishy here , just disclose all those who were bribed together with you so that you all pay the price. Turn into a FIFA witness and the all your bribes will be history like those of Miti Kkkk.
“Kawalala” always tries to deny theft. Here in our Kingdom there are no thieves becoz we chop the hands that feed corruption
“Yali ni nkongole twasendele kuli Bin Hammani lilya twale shupanya na abena Rupiah!” Now the stinking Katangese Tubulu wants to claim he is innocent, atase! Wherever you hear of corruption in Zambia or outside by a Zambian, paka pankale po muTUBULU! No wonder corruption stinks!