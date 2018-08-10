Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has vowed to fight “tooth and nail” to clear his name after he was banned for two years by FIFA for accepting a bribe.

The Geneva banned Kalusha for accepting a bribe from banned Qatari official Mohammed Bin Hammam.

But in a statement, Kalusha said he is surprised and saddened by FIFA decision.

He said he has since instructed his legal team to immediately appeal the decision.

Kalusha said he is not guilty of any offence.

Below is the full statement released by Kalusha

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

10th August 2018

I the undersigned KALUSHA BWALYA

Do hereby state that: –

• I am surprised and saddened by today’s receipt of the notification from the FIFA Ethics Committee adjudication.

• I have instructed my legal team to immediately appeal this decision urgently and would like to state that I am NOT guilty of any offence, which allegedly took place.

• I have never done and will never do anything to bring the beautiful game into disrepute and stand by the facts provided by me to the committee.

• I unfortunately cannot provide any further details as my legal team has advised I that this would jeopardize my chances of obtaining leave to appeal.

• FIFAs decision is not final and I will fight tooth and nail for justice to clear my name.

• I thank all my fans for their on-going support.

SIGNED

KALUSHA BWALYA