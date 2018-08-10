Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party has set dates for the intra-party elections.

Mr. Mwila said this is in line with the provisions of the Republican Constitution which sets a requirement for political parties to hold free and regular elections.

He said the announcement is also in line with PF’s commitment to ensure those elected to office in the party subject themselves to renewal of their mandate by those forming the Electoral College and that other members in good standing with the party can be provided an opportunity to aspire for elective positions.

Mr. Mwila has disclosed that the party ward elections in Lusaka district will be held from 01st -14th September 2018, while the ones in the constituencies will run from 15th – 26th September and those for district committees will be conducted on 29th September,2018.

He has also announced the dates for the party elections for Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Southern and Western Provinces.

Mr. Mwila revealed that section elections will be held from 08th-21st September while Branches will hold their elections from 22nd September – 5th October 2018.

He also announced that elections for wards will be held from 6th – 19th October , while those for constituencies will be held from 20th October – 2nd November, Districts elections will take place from 3rd-8th November, 2018.

The Secretary General has since advised that the dates for the Provincial Conferences shall be communicated accordingly.

However, the election guidelines will be sent to the respective organs and he has since called on the structures to organize themselves in readiness for the elections.

Mr Mwila has also called for unity of purpose as the party conducts the upcoming intra-party elections.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.