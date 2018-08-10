

State House says it is not aware of any charge against the President’s Principal Private Secretary Simon Miti for which he should be sent on forced leave to face trial.

The President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says there is therefore nothing that Dr. Miti should be shielded from.

Mr. Chanda has wondered what sense there can be in assertions that President Edgar Lungu is shielding Dr. Miti from prosecution when there is no charge against him.

In an interview with QTV News by telephone Mr. Chanda has challenged those suggesting that Dr. Muti be sent on leave in order to face trial to provide State House with the charge of his offense.

Mr. Chanda does not think it can make any sense for Dr. Miti or any other person that is not facing a charge before any Court of law to be punished.

He says those suggesting that Dr. Miti be punished regardless of whether he has been charged or not should also state what he should be punished for.

Mr. Chanda says what State House is aware of is that Dr. Miti was summoned as a witness in the case relating to the K6.8 million that was stolen from Ministry of Health whose trial began 9 years ago.

He says if Dr. Miti was therefore being shielded in this Court case, he is left to wonder from what is President Lungu doing this which other Republican Presidents did not do in the last 9 years.