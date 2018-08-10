Entertainment Salma Sky releases visuals for “10 Years” August 10, 2018 2 173 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Salma Sky celebrates 10 years in the music industry through this artistic visual expression of her previously heard single titled “10 Years”. In the song she discuses her relationship with the music industry. Related Posts:Salma Sky releases highly anticipated single “Side Chick”Kaladoshas releases “Working for you” video ,featuring Salma SkyArtist of the Week : Salma SkyAward winning singer SALMA SKY brings to you CHIMUBABESalma Sky creates Awareness to Help Young Girls Say NO To Chimubabe (Sugar Daddies) Loading...
One mayoral candidate Kangwa Chileshe. Make up your mind, ndimwe ba pastor, MP, mayor, actor or video vixen?
Fantastic release by Sky. Yes, this is real quality music not the fake hopeless rapping we are getting we get from the likes of Cleo and others without any quality at all.
Well done Sky – keep up the good works.