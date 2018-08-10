Salma Sky releases visuals for “10 Years”

2
173 views

Salma Sky celebrates 10 years in the music industry through this artistic visual expression of her previously heard single titled “10 Years”. In the song she discuses her relationship with the music industry.

 

Related Posts:

Loading...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Fantastic release by Sky. Yes, this is real quality music not the fake hopeless rapping we are getting we get from the likes of Cleo and others without any quality at all.
    Well done Sky – keep up the good works.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here