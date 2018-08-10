Wedson Nyirenda says his debut South Africa PSL win is a massive lift ahead of Tuesdays home date with Kaizer Chiefs in Polokwane.

Baroka rebounded from their opening day 1-0 away loss at Amazulu on August 4 to win 2-1 at home last Wednesday night when they beat Cape Town City FC 2-1 in Polokwane.

“It has given us a boost going into the Kaizer Chiefs game which will not be easy. Kaizer Chiefs is a formidable team, very mature team but I think that with the boys that we have, going by the instructions that we are giving them, and if they apply themselves well, we can collect the six points in the next two games,” Nyirenda said.

Meanwhile, Baroka are not in action this weekend due to MTN8 action and return to work on August 14 when they host Kaizer Chiefs and later will play their big local derby date against Polokwane City on August 18.