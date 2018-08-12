Government has called for national unity and love among the general citizenry ahead of the inter-party dialogue.

Speaking during the Golden Jubilee mass for the Zambia National Council for the Catholic Laity (ZNCCL) held under the theme “Together we can achieve”, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said fostering national unity is cardinal for a healthy nation.

“In all that we do, the master key is love. Let us love one another because national unity will only be there if we love one another,” she said.

And Reverend Sumaili, commended the Catholic Church for the decades of hard work it has undertaken in various sectors of the country’s economy.

“Your theme of celebrating of 50 years of laity in the service of the church especially when you say, ‘Together We Can Achieve’ is very challenging to each one of us in that unless you work in unity with others, you cannot achieve much. A house that is divided cannot stand,” she said.

Reverend Sumaili further advised ZNCCL to be innovative and begin to explore ways on how to serve the dynamic church in a better and improved manner.

“As we watch from afar, we admire the Catholic church for its works, for it has put the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ in action. This has been made possible because the lay people [ZNCCL] have given themselves to the service of the church,” she said.

And speaking earlier, ZNCCL Director Clement Mulenga called on Zambians, to always endeavor to work together regardless of ones tribal background, adding that it is important that the country maintains the One Zambia One Nation motto at all times.

Bishop Mulenga encouraged fellow Christians top always work together and help foster development in the country, regardless of one’s political affiliation.

Meanwhile, ZNCCL Chairman Saxon Simachembele commended members of his institution for effectively helping the growth of the Catholic Church in Zambia.