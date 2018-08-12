Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province has called on the traditional leadership to preserve culture for the benefit of future generations.

Speaking through a representative, during this year’s Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony in Mungwi district, the traditional ruler said traditional ceremonies are an important platform for showcasing people’s culture and heritage.

Chief Mpezeni has also challenged the people of Northern Province to fully utilize the massive water bodies in the region by venturing into viable economic activities such as agriculture, in order to grow the economic front in the region.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has implored government to open up more investment opportunities in Northern Province.

Speaking through his Principal adviser, the Paramount Chief said the province has vast natural resources which when fully utilized, have the potential to improve the living standards of people in the region.

He said it is the desire of the Bemba speaking people to see government attract more foreign investment in various sectors of the economy.

The Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony was attended by various traditional leaders, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his Commerce counterpart Christopher Yaluma.

Others were Zambian Ambassador to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba, Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa, among other dignitaries.