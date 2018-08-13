Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika will deliver a public lecture at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 18th 2018 as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing on of Dr Levy Mwanawasa, the third Republican President.

According to Dr Moses Banda, the Chairman of the Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation, Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika will speak on the theme ‘An Attempt at Good Governance under the Mwanawasa Administration ‘.

Dr Caleb Fundanga, Linda Kasonde and Bishop Paul Mususu will be the discussants.

“In honour of this period The Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation with the support of the Zambian Government has arranged a number of activities to remember, reminiscence about his life, hopes, ideals, experience, pitfalls, and indeed frustrations before, during and after his passing,” Dr Banda said.

He said the first event will be the inauguration of a photo exhibition by the Republican Vice President Madam Inonge Wina MP, on Friday the 17th August 2018.

Dr Banda said on display will be photos of Dr Mwanawasa which have been in archives of the family and the public information institutions.

He said this will be followed by an interaction of those who worked with the late President drawn from the public, private sector civil society organizations, the clergy and the mass media.

“On 18 August 2018, Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika will deliver a public lecture at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre on the theme ‘An Attempt at Good Governance under the Mwanawasa Administration ‘. Dr Caleb Fundanga, Madam Linda Kasonde and Bishop Paul Mususu will be the discussants. And on the 19 August 2018, the anniversary of his burial, a Memorial Church Service to be graced by His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Republican President, will be held at the Anglican of the Holy Cross,” Dr Banda said.

He said the finale will be the laying of wreaths at the resting place of the late President at the Memorial Park.

“The Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation is calling on all citizens and friends of the late President to find time in their own way to remember and reflect on how the ideals and the administration of the late President impacted on their lives,” he said.