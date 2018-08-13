Eight (8) walk-over wins were recorded in FAZ Division One matches played at the weekend with some teams failing to travel while others could not produce players’ identification cards.
Three walkovers were recorded in Zone One and Zone three with Zone Two and Four posting one each.
In Zone One, City of Lusaka lost three points to Lusaka Tigers because only less than 10 players managed to produce registration cards before the match.
In Zone Two, Mining Rangers equally failed to produce players’ cards and lost the match to visiting FQM Roads via a 3-0 score-line.
FAZ gave a grace period to clubs in lower Divisions to use players minus cards in the first round of the season as it extended the pre-season registration process.
Players were allowed to use provisional registration papers or National Registration Cards but FAZ has now invoked the grace period.
Meanwhile in Zone Two, Indeni failed to reduce Mufulira Wanderers’ five point lead when the two teams drew 1-1 in Ndola at the weekend.
Captain Joseph Sitali put Mighty in front before Congolese Tranquilin Kolonji pushed in an equaliser in this Week 20 match played at Indeni Sports Complex.
Mighty have 47 points while Indeni have 42 points after 20 matches played.
Kansanshi Dynamos remained third on the table after a 1-1 draw at ZNS Lwamfumu as they increased their tally to 39 points.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 20
ZONE ONE
Police College 3-0 Lundazi United (Walkover)
Young Green Buffaloes 0-2 Circuit City
Petauke United 2-2 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
Katete Rangers 1-0 Riflemen
Lusaka City Council 3-0 Wonderful (Walkover)
Lusaka Tigers 3-0 City of Lusaka (Walkover)
Kafue Celtic 2-2 Happy Hearts
Chipata City Council 0-0 Paramilitary
ZONE TWO
Indeni 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers
Mufulira Blackpool 1-1 FQMO Operation
Mining Rangers 0-3 FQMO Roads (Walkover)
Ndola United 3-2 Kalulushi Modern Stars
Kashikishi Warriors 1-2 Gomes
Roan United 0-1 Konkola Blades
ZNS Lwamfumu 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos
Trident 0-1 Chambishi
ZONE THREE
Tazara Rangers 2-0 Tazara Express
Intersport Youth 0-2 Real Nakonde
Mpulungu Harbour 3-0 Kasama Young Fighters (Walkover)
Kasama United Youth Academy 0-0 Riverside United
Muchinga Blue Eagles 3-0 Malalo Police (Walkover)
Prison Leopards 3-0 Isoka Young Stars (Walkover)
Mpande Youth Academy 1-1 Kateshi Coffee Bullets
Zambeef 0-1 Chindwin Sentries
ZONE FOUR
Sinazongwe United 2-0 Kascol Rangers
Choma Football Club 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars
Livingston Pirates 3-0 Kalomo Jetters
Manchester U.Z. Academy 0-0 Zesco Victoria Falls
Mumbwa Medics 2-0 Young Green Eagles
Zesco Shockers 5-1 Chikuni Coops
Mazabuka United 3-0 Yeta (Walkover)
Maramba Stars 2-0 Luena Buffaloes