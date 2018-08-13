Eight (8) walk-over wins were recorded in FAZ Division One matches played at the weekend with some teams failing to travel while others could not produce players’ identification cards.

Three walkovers were recorded in Zone One and Zone three with Zone Two and Four posting one each.

In Zone One, City of Lusaka lost three points to Lusaka Tigers because only less than 10 players managed to produce registration cards before the match.

In Zone Two, Mining Rangers equally failed to produce players’ cards and lost the match to visiting FQM Roads via a 3-0 score-line.

FAZ gave a grace period to clubs in lower Divisions to use players minus cards in the first round of the season as it extended the pre-season registration process.

Players were allowed to use provisional registration papers or National Registration Cards but FAZ has now invoked the grace period.

Meanwhile in Zone Two, Indeni failed to reduce Mufulira Wanderers’ five point lead when the two teams drew 1-1 in Ndola at the weekend.

Captain Joseph Sitali put Mighty in front before Congolese Tranquilin Kolonji pushed in an equaliser in this Week 20 match played at Indeni Sports Complex.

Mighty have 47 points while Indeni have 42 points after 20 matches played.

Kansanshi Dynamos remained third on the table after a 1-1 draw at ZNS Lwamfumu as they increased their tally to 39 points.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 20

ZONE ONE

Police College 3-0 Lundazi United (Walkover)

Young Green Buffaloes 0-2 Circuit City

Petauke United 2-2 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Katete Rangers 1-0 Riflemen

Lusaka City Council 3-0 Wonderful (Walkover)

Lusaka Tigers 3-0 City of Lusaka (Walkover)

Kafue Celtic 2-2 Happy Hearts

Chipata City Council 0-0 Paramilitary

ZONE TWO

Indeni 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Mufulira Blackpool 1-1 FQMO Operation

Mining Rangers 0-3 FQMO Roads (Walkover)

Ndola United 3-2 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Kashikishi Warriors 1-2 Gomes

Roan United 0-1 Konkola Blades

ZNS Lwamfumu 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident 0-1 Chambishi

ZONE THREE

Tazara Rangers 2-0 Tazara Express

Intersport Youth 0-2 Real Nakonde

Mpulungu Harbour 3-0 Kasama Young Fighters (Walkover)

Kasama United Youth Academy 0-0 Riverside United

Muchinga Blue Eagles 3-0 Malalo Police (Walkover)

Prison Leopards 3-0 Isoka Young Stars (Walkover)

Mpande Youth Academy 1-1 Kateshi Coffee Bullets

Zambeef 0-1 Chindwin Sentries

ZONE FOUR

Sinazongwe United 2-0 Kascol Rangers

Choma Football Club 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars

Livingston Pirates 3-0 Kalomo Jetters

Manchester U.Z. Academy 0-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

Mumbwa Medics 2-0 Young Green Eagles

Zesco Shockers 5-1 Chikuni Coops

Mazabuka United 3-0 Yeta (Walkover)

Maramba Stars 2-0 Luena Buffaloes