Here are selected briefs of how some high-profile Chipolopolo players fared at their respectively foreign clubs this past weekend.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya did not make the team for 5th placed Djurgardens 5-0 away loss at 8th positioned Hacken on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene played for Sundowns on Saturday in their 2-0 Top 8 Cup quarterfinals win over Golden Arrows.

Orlando Pirates/SuperSport United: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga scored one goal, missed a penalty in regulation time, but converted a post-match spot kick for Orlando Pirates who lost 3-2 on shoot-outs to SuperSport United following a 2-2 draw after extra -time on Saturday.

Striker Justin Shonga was not on target and substituted in the 81st minute.

Striker Gampani Lungu made his SuperSport debut and played the entire 120 minutes.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes on Saturday for Ligue 2 pacesetters Metz in their 3-2 away win over fourth from bottom Clermont.

Metz has a 100 percent start on 9 points.

AUSTRIA

Striker Patson Daka scored his first of the season and RB Salzburg’s opening goal in the leaders 2-0 home win over 9th placed Austria Vienna on Saturday.

Daka played the full 90 minutes while midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 83rd minute for the defending champions who have 9 points from three games played

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 61st minute for 10th placed KV Oostende who lost 2-0 at home to number three side Genk on Sunday.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda did not make the team as Oostende collected their second defeat from three games and have 3 points.