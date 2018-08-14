

Government says Zambia is ready to finalise talks with Saudi Arabia to commence the exportation of goats and sheep.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Kampamba Mulenga, said talks with the Saudi Arabian Government for Zambia to start exporting goats and sheep have reached advanced stage.

Ms. Mulenga told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, that her Ministry is waiting for a delegation from Saudi Arabia to arrive in the country and conclude the negotiations.

“Talks on goat and sheep export with our Saudis counterpart have not yet been finalized,” the Minister said.

She emphasized that her Ministry remains resolute to smoothly implement the exportation of livestock to the Middle East because the Saudis Government is very much interested in the quality of livestock in Zambian.

Ms. Mulenga further stated that the goat and sheep value chain will help create employment opportunities for the Zambian people.

Zambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2016, for her to export a million goats to Saudi Arabia on an annual basis.