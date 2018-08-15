The Baptist Union of Zambia (BUZ) has refuted claims circulating on social media that it had invited Honorable Harry Kalaba to grace the general conference which was held over the weekend at Ibenga Secondary School in Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt Province.
BUZ President, Roswell Chinyakasa said the union only extended an invitation to President Edgar Lungu who could not make it due to other national engagements and not honorable Kalaba.
Rev. Chinyakasa noted that the union is disappointed that honorable Kaluba has even gone further issuing statements on social media that he sent 36 pastors to reaffirm the invitation.
He further stated that the statement is misleading in that the union did not make any invitation to honorable Kaluba be it in written or verbally.
Rev. Chinyakasa said the church does not want to be drawn in any political agenda but to remain relevant to the call of preaching the gospel and promoting peace in the country.
He has since called on honorable Kalaba to immediately withdrawal his statement adding that, the church believes in working with the government of the day.
