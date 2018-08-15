Hilton Garden Inn, the midscale brand by Hilton, has opened in Lusaka.

Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park, which is 30 minutes from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, is the second Hilton Garden Inn property to open in Sub-Saharan Africa this year, and joins 42 existing Hilton properties in Africa.

The hotel is the latest addition in the recently refurbished mixed-use development Society Business Park in the Lusaka CBD.

The property offers 148 guest rooms including four junior suites with kitchenettes.

Guests have access to an all-day-dining restaurant, Garden Grille – which serves international cuisines in the evening – as well as a bar and lounge area.

The hotel boasts contemporary indoor and outdoor spaces, including 150 sqm of banqueting space and pre-function areas, making it ideal for hosting events and special occasions.

Business travellers can take advantage of the hotel’s meeting spaces, which feature 12-seater boardrooms with built-in flat-screen TVs.

Other features include an outdoor pool, and a 24-hour fitness centre.