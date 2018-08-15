Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has with immediate effect dissolved the old Lusaka City Council (LCC) Committees and constituted new standing committees.

On the committee is Lubwa Ward 15 Councillor Humphrey Kapapula, who has been appointed as new Chief Whip, taking over from Chakunkula Ward 32 Councillor Smart Mwitwa.

The new committees are Finance, Valuation and Commercial Undertakings, Human Resources and Administration, Planning and Information Systems, Engineering and Infrastructure, Community Development and Social Services as well as Education Services Committee.

And Mr. Sampa has appealed to all the civic leaders to accord the Chief Whip and the Committee Member-Chairpersons the much needed support to foster unity.

“Time to steer the Council forward has come and I appeal to all councillors to accord the Chief Whip and the Committee Member-Chairpersons and their deputies the much needed support in order to foster unity,” Mr. Sampa said.

Other Committees include the Health Services Committee, Agriculture, Environment and National Resources, Legal Services and an Audit Committee.

The Chamber consists of 33 councillors who form and run affairs of the local authority in bringing integrity to the council.