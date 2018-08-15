President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Windhoek Namibia to attend the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The theme for the 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC being held at the Safari Hotel from August 17 to 18, is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji told media in an interview in Windhoek today that President Lungu will also assume the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security which is managed on a Troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the region.

Mr. Malanji said President Lungu will upon arrival attend a meeting to discuss some of the African Union (AU) reforms which the SADC region has put in place for consideration.

He further explained that the President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with SADC member Heads of State more particularly to discuss issues of elections in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mr. Malanji stated that Zambia will work with other member countries to ensure peace prevails in DRC saying it will be bad for Zambia if elections are not conducted well in that country.

He however, expressed confidence that nothing to the contrary will happen for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

Mr. Malanji explained that for the region to enjoy a common free trade area, peace should be attained and maintained.

The advance party comprise Minister of Defence Davis Chama, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, Minister of Sports, Youth and Child Development Moses Mawere and Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba.

Others are Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale, his Home Affairs counterpart Chileshe Mulenga and other senior government officials.

The focus of Namibia as the new SADC chair will be on strengthening infrastructure development in the region as well as harnessing the human capital dividend through youth empowerment to ensure sustainable growth.

Infrastructure development is pivotal to the socio-economic growth including the industrialisation agenda of the region as thriving economies depend on a reliable infrastructure base, both at the national and regional level.

The SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security which Zambia is Chair is managed on a Troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region.

It is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region while coordinated at the level of Summit, consisting of a Chairperson, Incoming Chairperson and Outgoing Chairperson, and reports to the SADC Summit Chairperson.

Apart from the expected arrivals of Heads of State and Government, there will be a Troika meeting of Ministerial committee of the organ.

On Friday August 17 which is the SADC day, the Chairperson will issue a SADC Day message alongside the launch of the theme for the summit before the official opening of the 38th Ordinary SADC summit.

This year’s theme builds on the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held last year in Pretoria, South Africa whose theme was “partnering with the private sector in developing industry and regional value chains,’.

Namibia last hosted such a SADC event in 1992.