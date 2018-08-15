Zambia Police in Ndola have detained two Ndola City Council employees for illegal land allocations.

Ndola City Council (NCC) Public Relations Manager, Tilyenji Mwanza said the two council employees are in police custody and that Police are searching for the third suspect.

Ms. Mwanza added that the trio are allegedly involved in illegal dealings relating to land in the city.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Mwanza noted that the Council was yesterday alerted of some illegal dealings of land that were happening in Koloko on a titled property belonging to Z-Mart Holdings.

She added that the local authority in the company of state police quickly swung into action and moved on site to curtail the illegal dealings.

Ms. Mwanza narrates that upon reaching on site the officers found a front end loader clearing the parcel of land in question and individuals removing already existing beacons.

She added that, registering the presence of state police with council workers, some individuals scampered but police managed to apprehend the driver of the grader identified as Steward Mazambani a council driver and another man identified as Lastone Pomboloka a council general worker.

Ms. Mwanza further added that, after inspections, it was discovered that the grader that was being used to carry out the illegal works is also property of NCC.

She said police apprehended the two council officers but Mazambani who was operating the front-end loader jumped off the machine along the Lusaka Road.

Ms. Mwanza noted that police have henceforth set out a man hunt for Steward Mazambani.

She also added that, Police have also detained NCC Transport Officer, Cosmas Mutale to help with investigations into the illegalities.

And Ndola Mayor, Amon Chisenga has sent out a strong warning to all those who are involved in this vice that they shall be dealt with using the full force of the law.

Mr. Chisenga said the local authority has put its foot down stating that, it shall not spare anyone involved in this vice irrespective of political stature or employment.

He noted that the council has observed that the illegal land allocations and mismanagement have brought the name of the institution in disrepute and it is therefore, the mandate of the local authority to ensure sanity prevails with regard to land allocation and management.