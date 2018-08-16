Four traffic Police officers in Lusaka have been busted while mounting an illegal roadblock where they obtained over K2,200 from motorists illegally.
The police officers who had mounted an illegal road block along Mungwi road where busted by Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo today as he conducted his tours.
The officers who identified themselves as Charity Zuze, Mukela Chibesa, Moses Chiinga and Sergeant Laban Bwalya were caught unawares as they mounted a road block with an unregistered vehicle.
And the Lusaka province minister who was visibly disappointed by the conduct of the officers vowed to get rid of the bad eggs amongst civil servants in the province.
Mr Lusambo says the civil service is not as bad as certain sections of society portray it, but that there are just a few individuals engaging in bad vices which are denting the president’s image.
He has since stated that he will forward the issue and the names of the officers to the Inspector General of Police for further action.
Lusambo for president!
Denting the president’s image? Bowman not use any other reason? …
Thats an easy target Bowman. We know our Policemen and women like most citizens are suffering because of PF. Why the double punishment.
My apologies guys, Bowman got balls.
Let him take over from ka overzealous Kapyongo.
Bowman sounds like Sata when he was Lusaka Governor, Ba KK simply loved him.
Good job Lusambo,
It seems like you are shaking things up.
I hope you can also catch Lungu & Kaiser red-handed receiving thick brown envelopes.
Start bringing your cabinet friends to task over corrupt activities.
maybe things can work out
Charity Zuze, a woman with husband going out stealing? And you buy air ticket ati let me go and marry one of those Lilayi females… Kanshi ni bakoswe.
Breath of fresh air!
Well done Lusambo!
At least somebody cares!
All this our able Anti corruption don’t see it. Can anyone please inform me why we still have this department?
Paipa apa mudala..
now lets how police officers will work.. kaili we have seen their bedding’s and dirty underwares they have..
Y reporting them to the IG?He should just report them to the ACC so that they can be prosecuted & he’ll the state witness capwa.
Why are you calling this corruption. This is theft. Kawalala. These Police chaps even defied Home affairs Minister and have continued to mount these road blocks. The notorious characters are the speed trap guys. Rotten country
Cheap political mileage. This cancer has been with us for years and years. Lusambo shouldn’t pretend that he is not aware of this cancer. Buuuufi. ..!
Well done Bowman!
Kaili baliilanda kale ba kateka ati ‘ubomba mwibala’
This traffic trash should be disbanded.It smells corruption to the core.Most of these traffic police men and women are extremely and shameless corrupt elements.Though they say it takes two to tangle,corrupt elements have permeated all spheres of ministries.It is a shame that corruption has become a norm of life.
It needs to be eradicated by assembling leadership that is pragmatic and has zero tolerance to corruption.The current leadership has no drive in the fight against corruption.It is full of rhetoric and no pragmatism at all.This cancer is evident through the Auditor General’s reports which are produced year in year out.We have a liaise-fare attitude towards the fight of this vice.It is part of our life and business as usual.A lot of resources have been wasted on Auditors report…
this is not the real corruption fight that will impress or develop the nation! start with the head, corruption involving millions of dollars! lusambo and his young brother are stinking rich and involved in illegal scrap metal dealing in the mines, perhaps he should start with his brother in c/belt!!!