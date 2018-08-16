Four traffic Police officers in Lusaka have been busted while mounting an illegal roadblock where they obtained over K2,200 from motorists illegally.

The police officers who had mounted an illegal road block along Mungwi road where busted by Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo today as he conducted his tours.

The officers who identified themselves as Charity Zuze, Mukela Chibesa, Moses Chiinga and Sergeant Laban Bwalya were caught unawares as they mounted a road block with an unregistered vehicle.

And the Lusaka province minister who was visibly disappointed by the conduct of the officers vowed to get rid of the bad eggs amongst civil servants in the province.

Mr Lusambo says the civil service is not as bad as certain sections of society portray it, but that there are just a few individuals engaging in bad vices which are denting the president’s image.

He has since stated that he will forward the issue and the names of the officers to the Inspector General of Police for further action.