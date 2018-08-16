Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has today launched the trial of free WiFi project in Lusaka.

This is in line with Mr Sampa’s pre election promise of delivering free WiFi for the city in his 100 days in office.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at the Civics Centre this morning, Mr. Sampa disclosed that the WiFi has been installed at the Lusaka City Council Revenue Hall on a three month trial basis.

Mr Sampa has disclosed that the council is engaging internet service providers who wish to provide the free WiFi to the residents of Lusaka.

He said an open tender will be advertised after the trial period upon which the best companies will be selected to partner with the local authority to manage the project.



Mr. Sampa has also disclosed that the free WiFi will be installed at InterCity and other markets such as City and Kabwata Markets.

“When we promised during our campaigns that we will provide free WiFi, a lot of people launched and said it cannot be done. We are here and today is just day 10 of being in Office and we have fulfilled our promise. We still have 90 more days to go. For us, we don’t believe in it can’t. We believe everything is possible,” Mr Sampa said.

Mr Sampa has also warned that the Council will install software that will block users from accessing pornography and other illicit content on the internet using the free Wifi.

He revealed that a local IT firm called Techmate Systems Limited has agreed to provide free WiFi in the Revenue Hall on a trial basis.

And Techmate Systems Limited Director Chilufya Musosha explained that his firm is using a simple model which involves getting bandwidth from internet service providers and asking for advertisers to place adverts on the internet targeting the users.

Mr Musosha said the adverts are then used to offset the cost of providing the bandwidth.

He said his company is pleased that the Council agreed to partner with it in piloting the project and assured that it will provide good services.