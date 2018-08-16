Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has today launched the trial of free WiFi project in Lusaka.
This is in line with Mr Sampa’s pre election promise of delivering free WiFi for the city in his 100 days in office.
Speaking during the launch ceremony at the Civics Centre this morning, Mr. Sampa disclosed that the WiFi has been installed at the Lusaka City Council Revenue Hall on a three month trial basis.
Mr Sampa has disclosed that the council is engaging internet service providers who wish to provide the free WiFi to the residents of Lusaka.
He said an open tender will be advertised after the trial period upon which the best companies will be selected to partner with the local authority to manage the project.
Mr. Sampa has also disclosed that the free WiFi will be installed at InterCity and other markets such as City and Kabwata Markets.
“When we promised during our campaigns that we will provide free WiFi, a lot of people launched and said it cannot be done. We are here and today is just day 10 of being in Office and we have fulfilled our promise. We still have 90 more days to go. For us, we don’t believe in it can’t. We believe everything is possible,” Mr Sampa said.
Mr Sampa has also warned that the Council will install software that will block users from accessing pornography and other illicit content on the internet using the free Wifi.
He revealed that a local IT firm called Techmate Systems Limited has agreed to provide free WiFi in the Revenue Hall on a trial basis.
And Techmate Systems Limited Director Chilufya Musosha explained that his firm is using a simple model which involves getting bandwidth from internet service providers and asking for advertisers to place adverts on the internet targeting the users.
Mr Musosha said the adverts are then used to offset the cost of providing the bandwidth.
He said his company is pleased that the Council agreed to partner with it in piloting the project and assured that it will provide good services.
Let’s hope it works with good speed.
Also interested to know how they will charge the 0.3 kwacha on this one as it is free. This make endanger jobs for those in internet business.
He also signed for the Eurobond!
As the saying goes…
“One swallow does not make a summer”
Nonetheless, this is a step in right direction. A glimmer of hope dare I say?
Those that can get to these places might be able to avoid the silly tax imposed by this lame government.
Well done Miles.
Keep going, you are now on your ninth life, use it wisely.
Free WiFi? I hope it is usable. Most Lodges have free WiFi for their Guests but good luck browsing. It is usually dead slow. Now I wonder how fast the Free WiFi from the same providers will be. I have been to many places including Provincial Admin Offices and the WiFi is just in name. I am usually forced to use my MTN Bundles cos theirs almost always tells me: “Page cannot be displayed”.
If this works, then thank you, Mr Mayor.
Is Whatsapp calling supported on the free WiFi?
Yes.
All Apps are supported. But this government will try to find ways to tax you on these free wifi spots.
Use devices that do not require SIM cards. For example, IPAD, IPOD etc. etc.
So what time is this site going to make headline of Bowman Lusambo harassing a police woman doing her duties.
just prepare the comment for Bowman Lusambo. The moment you see it, be the first to comment 🙂
DONT LIE PEOPLE , U WOULD NOT HAVE MANAGED TO PRIVIDE THE FREE WIFI IN LUSAKA IF IT WAS NOT FOR THAT LUSAKA BASED COMPANY TO COME ON THE BAND WAGON . THE COMPANY KNOWS THAT THEY WILL BENEFIT SOMEHOW THROUGH THE ADVISERTMENTS . U DID NOT EVEN HAVE ANY PROGRAMATIC PLANS OF HOW U WERE GOING TO UNDERTAKE THAT PROJECT SO DONT LIE TO THE PEOPLE AS IF YOU DOING YOUR CAMPIGN PROMISES . REMEMBER WHEN U WERE ASKED A QUASTION ON TV PROGRAM OF YOUR CAMPAIGN PROMISES , YOU NEVER MENTIONED THAT U HAVE ENGAGED A LUSAKA BASED TECH CAMPANY TO UNDERTAKE THE PROJECT .
It does not matter how the project is managed.
As long as residents get free WIFI.
Advertising is a good way to effect these projects.
You have free WIFI and you are still complaining?
Give credit where it is due please.
Let us make sure Miles extends this service to as many places as possible in Lusaka.
Good job by the Mayor, for those that know Miles personally know that he is a Man of action with a heart for the people. Don’t be discouraged by those who instead of encouraging want to pull you down. May God continue to lay a table before you on the midst of your enemies.
Iwe Worship Sampa, mwaice you are contradicting what Cabinet directed on monday, which is disregard and disrespect for cabinet. You are lucky the only intelligent man in Zambia, the one who rules by DIRECTIVES to his less intelligent ministers, is ouf of the country at tgs moment. But Namibia is not far, so enjoy your shortlived freedom of internet.
Failure highlighted already, he mentioned many other areas other than the Revenue Hall. city and inter-city. Simply monitoring the developments.
Good luck!
Provide free internet for a whole area e.g. matero, not a room…