Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has made three changes for Saturday’s penultimate 2018 CAF Champions League Group D match against Mbabane Swallows away in eSwatini.

Defender Simon Silwimba will miss the match due to suspension after accruing two yellow cards with the second coming on July 27 in the 2-1 away loss against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola.

Shemmy Mayembe has been drafted to replace him in the 18-member team that travelled to eSwatini on Thursday

Defender David Owino has missed the trip due to a thigh strain and Solomon Sakala is likely to start in his absence.

Striker Winston Kalengo has been dropped and his fellow veteran striker Jackson Mwanza has taken his place.

Zesco are bottom of Group D with 2 points, two behind hosts and third placed Swallows while Agosto and Etoile du Sahel are second and first on 5 and 10 points respectively.

A draw or loss will end Zesco’s Group D campaign.

GOALKEEPERS: Dieudonne Ntibahezwa, Jacob Banda

DEFENDERS: Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala, Marcel Kalonda, Fackson Kapumbu, Bornwell Silengo

MIDFIELDERS: Anthony Akumu, Misheck Chaila, Kondwani Mtonga, John Chingandu, Mwape Mwelwa, Enock Sabaumukama

STRIKERS: Lameck Banda, Jackson Mwanza, Maybin Kalengo, Lazarus Kambole, Jesse Were