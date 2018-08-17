The four traffic officers who were found collecting bribes from motorists by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo have been suspended.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja in a statement said the four officers have been immediately suspended and are now under probe.

Mr Kanganja described the actions of the four officers as shameful and an embarrassment.

“I wish to state that what happened yesterday on Mungwi Road where four traffic Police officers from Matero Police who had mounted a checkpoint failed to account for money which was found on them by the Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Lusambo is shameful and an embarrassment to the institution,” Mr Kanganja said.

He said the four officers involved in the corruption allegation were immediately suspended yesterday and further investigations into the alleged corrupt practices have been instituted.

The I.G said this should serve as a warning to all other officers in the system that his command will not support any corrupt activities among police officers.

“Any misconduct involving police officers will not be taken lightly but will ensure that all those involved are dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

“Being a law enforcement agency, Police Officers are expected to be above board and are mandated to enforce the law with dignity.

I will ensure that punitive action is taken against the officers involved and any other officer that will be found wanting.”

He added, “In order to address Corruption allegations against Police Officers, my command has introduced a Direct Deposit System where fees and fines on all contraventions are to be directly deposited in Bank accounts. This system has been rolled out to Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt Provinces and will soon be rolled out to other parts of the country.”

“This was with a view of reducing the tendency of money exchanging hands at the point of duty. I therefore appeal to all erring motorists in all areas where the system has been rolled out to ensure that they avoid paying money to police officers but deposit directly in the bank.

For this system to be effective, it will require the cooperation from members of the public.”