The four traffic officers who were found collecting bribes from motorists by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo have been suspended.
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja in a statement said the four officers have been immediately suspended and are now under probe.
Mr Kanganja described the actions of the four officers as shameful and an embarrassment.
“I wish to state that what happened yesterday on Mungwi Road where four traffic Police officers from Matero Police who had mounted a checkpoint failed to account for money which was found on them by the Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Lusambo is shameful and an embarrassment to the institution,” Mr Kanganja said.
He said the four officers involved in the corruption allegation were immediately suspended yesterday and further investigations into the alleged corrupt practices have been instituted.
The I.G said this should serve as a warning to all other officers in the system that his command will not support any corrupt activities among police officers.
“Any misconduct involving police officers will not be taken lightly but will ensure that all those involved are dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.
“Being a law enforcement agency, Police Officers are expected to be above board and are mandated to enforce the law with dignity.
I will ensure that punitive action is taken against the officers involved and any other officer that will be found wanting.”
He added, “In order to address Corruption allegations against Police Officers, my command has introduced a Direct Deposit System where fees and fines on all contraventions are to be directly deposited in Bank accounts. This system has been rolled out to Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt Provinces and will soon be rolled out to other parts of the country.”
“This was with a view of reducing the tendency of money exchanging hands at the point of duty. I therefore appeal to all erring motorists in all areas where the system has been rolled out to ensure that they avoid paying money to police officers but deposit directly in the bank.
For this system to be effective, it will require the cooperation from members of the public.”
A random pick of officers at a road block will not solve anything! Ba IG those are ‘small fish’. During investigations, offer the poor fellows conditional amnesty so they spill as many beans as possible in terms of how this and other rots happen in law enforcement …
The Police Inspector General (PIG) is a little late at this statement. It should go Further to announce that no payment are to be made on the spot (either to the bank or by receipt book), but that citizens have 7 days to make payments, if the appeal on the charge is not successful.
Well done IG. Now what about extending the 7 days period in which to pay fines to the month end in which the sms is received. You know that money is hard to come by these days. Partying away with a K300 during ‘injury time’ of the month is not easy. What would one day when faced with a K300 fine and has no food at home, wouldn’t it be fair to pay the fine at the month end? Please look into this issue with RTSA.
How about just keep your vehicle road worthy..instead of whining about avoidable issues!!
Why should Police Officers be issuing receipts and handling money in the first place?
How can you tell him job well done when officers have been mounting illegal roadblocks for three years now after he made that announcement…are you telling me he uses a helicopter to get to his officer in the morning? He should be the first one out of the door….Bowman and his camera crew may have been trying to deflect the Whatapp tariff debates but what he has done is expose the weakness and incompetence of this govt especially the Minister of Home Affairs who is more interested in wearing track suits and issuing orders to cadres.
And the amount of fees should drastically drop down and should not exceed K120 is all incidences. The exorbitant fees and too much inconveniences by our hardcore corrupt state traffic officers is what is prompting motorist to go for bribes instead. Least I would say is; 99.9% of all state traffic officers are corrupt to the core. And this includes their command bosses. Similarly, can we abolish traffic officers and instead empower RTSA to deal with this matter..!
What does Kakoma do in his office everyday? This man is busy buying riot vehicles instead of equipping his officers with radio scanners and other equipment …half the time you don’t know where your officers are in the field. This is what is wrong with this govt of Lazy Lungu, they are a reactive govt suspending the officers will not sort the issue just like Lazy Lungu cleaning once a month the streets does not keep the streets clean. You need policy creation and reforms even a commission of inquiry ..in the case of Police you need to just disband the Traffic Police wing and start afresh with new training and fresh recruits and senior officers. Retire all trainers at Lilayi and Kamfinsa seek technical assistance from abroad…Kakoma should not even be in the job he is too incompetent…
only there because of favours he has done for that lazy thing in State House. Minister of Home Affairs as well is a useless kaponya complicating issues with his checkered background.
How many people reported guys at State House?
What about the $42 million firetrucks?
All animals should be equal. The headman said “ulya mwibala alya mwibala”. Where do you think traffic officers and RTSA.
Ubomba mwibala alya mwibala kiki. But where else is your income supposed to come from if not from the same field. Only you cretins with a thieving mind think you need to steal from your own company while expecting a salary at the same time.
How about the Police having their own internal systems of curbing such vices instead of waiting for someone else to do it for them, then they just come in to start suspending…
Kakoma ‘s sending the wrong signal – you just can’t suspend corruption ,you instead use a panga and cut it by firing and jailing the involved parties.The corrupt former governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich wasn’t suspended …he was tried convicted and sent to prison for 14yrs.
Would also be a good idea for the Police to reduce the fines – the current situation is that the fees are so high that the corruption by the Police seems to provide “relief” to offenders.
The direct deposit system is not the solution, IG. As long ad fines remain so high lower ” parallel fines” will be irresistable.
The lG should be FIRED instantly. Zambia Police should undergo another Lilayi Training and even change their cheap useless uniforms to become a new FORCE to reckon with. Minister of Home affairs should be sacked as well, mwatusebanya pafula
As someone pointed out on another thread, Lusambo playing to the gallery by ambushing a few cops with cameras in tow and subsequent suspension of the same culprits won’t eliminate deep rooted systematic corruption which has permeated every fibre of society. Yes embarrassing a few is good for feel good entertainment but it won’t resolve anything.
You need to put together systems starting with the appointment of the IG; ACC boss; Supreme court and constitutional court judges; ECZ boss; spineless and rubber stamp parliament; etc. Then put together proper procurement processes and procedures with watertight controls devoid of kickbacks. Then ensure the economy is good and politicians are answerable to the electorates.
These knee jerk reactions and impulsive actions won’t help…
These knee jerk reactions and impulsive actions won’t help anybody. Above all, these are small fish, the big grand scale corruption is at State House being perpetrated by your boss Lusambo.