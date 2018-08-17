Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has challenged Government Heads of Departments in both private and public institutions to work hard.

Mr. Lusambo said it is through hard work that can change the mindset of the people to effectively contribute to national development.

Mr. Lusambo stated that the positive contribution by departmental heads could help change the face of Lusaka and the nation as a whole.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Lusambo said this today when he featured on 5FM radio “Burning Issue” programme.

“Lusaka Province can be a shining example if we as leaders work hard. Then, other provinces can follow our path,” he said.

And Mr. Lusambo has reiterated his call to weed out what he termed as “bad eggs” from both the public and private sector.

The Minister notes that their still some people especially civil servants with a bad working culture in the Civil Service.

“There are still some bad and good eggs in both the private and public sector. To the good people, l must congratulate them but for bad eggs, please, watch out,’ he sounded.

Last month, the Lusaka Province Minister sent away over 40 civil servants at the Lusaka Provincial Administration for reporting late for work.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo noted that government is determined to transform Lusaka province to becoming an economic hub.

He assured that roads in his region are being constructed, rehabilitated and maintained in order to open up and spur economic development in Chilanga, Chongwe, Chirundu, Kafue, Luangwa, Lusaka and Rufunsa districts.

The Minister also pledged to de-congest Lusaka through widening up some major roads in the city.