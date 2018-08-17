Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has challenged Government Heads of Departments in both private and public institutions to work hard.
Mr. Lusambo said it is through hard work that can change the mindset of the people to effectively contribute to national development.
Mr. Lusambo stated that the positive contribution by departmental heads could help change the face of Lusaka and the nation as a whole.
ZANIS reports that Mr. Lusambo said this today when he featured on 5FM radio “Burning Issue” programme.
“Lusaka Province can be a shining example if we as leaders work hard. Then, other provinces can follow our path,” he said.
And Mr. Lusambo has reiterated his call to weed out what he termed as “bad eggs” from both the public and private sector.
The Minister notes that their still some people especially civil servants with a bad working culture in the Civil Service.
“There are still some bad and good eggs in both the private and public sector. To the good people, l must congratulate them but for bad eggs, please, watch out,’ he sounded.
Last month, the Lusaka Province Minister sent away over 40 civil servants at the Lusaka Provincial Administration for reporting late for work.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo noted that government is determined to transform Lusaka province to becoming an economic hub.
He assured that roads in his region are being constructed, rehabilitated and maintained in order to open up and spur economic development in Chilanga, Chongwe, Chirundu, Kafue, Luangwa, Lusaka and Rufunsa districts.
The Minister also pledged to de-congest Lusaka through widening up some major roads in the city.
MMD is really working. Mutati and Lusambo chasing on one side and Magie on the other. Where is Kampyongo for Lusambo to his job.
Lusambo is ok as Lusaka province minister, he knows all streets and all his former MMD youths.
If only could walk into Miles office and make him dress in overalls that would be good for PF.
If only this self confessed bootlicker could weed out his boss!
His boss is the biggest problem we have in Zambia.
Ba Edgar don’t like this kind of guys of hardworking Lusambos.
He will be transferred again, just like Kambwili, Mutati, Kalaba, Chimese.
Am impressed with the minister lusambo,where the home affairs minister is failing super hero lusambo is exposing. Way to go. Please move to migration offices now and find out how many Chinese have entered our Country with out work permits.
People who are ill-educated or never worked for properly run firm will be impressed by such cosmetic gestures …what we need are reforms and policy reviews
@Jay Jay, I agree with one part, we NEED REFORMS, POLICY REVIEWS BUT WE ALSO NEED CHANGE IN APPROACH AND MINDSET; a lot laws, disciplinary procedures, regulations exist but are NOT applied!! If we take the recent example of Police Officers caught receiving money (bribes or extortion) without receipts, WHERE HAS BEEN THE ENTIRE POLICE COMMAND, ACC and DEC TO CATCH AND DISCIPLINE ITS OWN STAFF ACCORDING TO GOVERNMENT PUBLIC SERVICE REGULATIONS??
Policies and reviews are in place, people are still beating the system, so this works in the interim as a deterrent.
Thumbs up Bowman.
The Political Analyst – What reforms are in place when officers can disappear in the morning for 4 hours without anyone taking notice…why are officers handling cash and issuing receipts in the first place. Just imagine how much the Council and govt loses if officers can collect K2000 from 2 hours on an illegal roadblock.
Moreover you can not carry out reforms with the same bad apples like Kakoma and his COs …you need an overall root and branch reforms to cleanse the whole system, then again with corrupt ministers overseeing all this its impossible.
THE MINISTER IS REALLY WORKING I LIKE IT PLEASE MINISTER CONTINUE WITH THE SAME MIND SET,FRIENDS DO NOT EVER INSULT THE ALTHOULITY BECAUSE GOD IS THE ONE WHO GIVE ALTHOULITY TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IN LEADERSHIP . IF WE DO THIS WE MAY RECEIVE BLESSING FROM GOD.ROMANS 13: 1 – 7 , LEADERS ARE NOT TELLOR TO THE ONE WHO IS DOING GOOD. CONGRATULATION TO LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER FOR WORKING HARD .LET ALL MINISTRIES FOLLOW SUIT AND CHANGE BAD EGGS TO GOOD USE . GOD BLESS ZAMBIA .
How can a normal person use a novel that has plagiarized and revised a hundred times as moral guide?
Bowman for Labour Ministry. Madam Nonde Simukoko is dormant, and rarely speaks to make labour flouters shiver.