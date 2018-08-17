Mufulira Wanderers and Mufulira Blackpool on Saturday renew their old rivalry when they clash at Shinde Stadium in a Week 21 match of the FAZ Division One Zone Two campaign.

The two teams trots into Shinde Stadium with contracting fortunes that have seen Wanderers chase for promotion with Blackpool fighting relegation.

Mighty are leading Zone Two with 47 points, five above second placed Indeni, after 20 matches played.

Blackpool are third from the bottom of the table with just 16 points after playing 20 matches.

Wanderers are in fact seeking to complete a double over Blackpool whom they thumped 3-1 in Kamuchanga in the first round fixture in May.

Both teams drew their last matches.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 21

ZONE ONE

Lundazi United vs Young Green Buffaloes

Zesco Malaiti Rangers vs Police College

Circuit City vs Katete Rangers

Wonderful vs Petauke United

Riflemen vs Lusaka Tigers

Happy Hearts vs City Council

City of Lusaka vs Chipata City Council

Paramilitary vs Kafue Celtic

ZONE TWO

Kalulushi Modern Stars vs Roan United

Mufulira Wanderers vs Mufulira Blackpool

FQMO Roads vs Indeni

FQMO Mining Operation vs Ndola United

Gomes vs Mining Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos vs Kashikishi Warriors

Konkola Blades vs Trident

Chambishi vs ZNS Lwamfumu

ZONE THREE

Real Nakonde vs Mpulungu Harbour

Riverside United vs Intersport Youth

Kasama Young Fighters vs Muchinga Blue Eagles

Isoka Young Stars vs Kasama United

Malalo Police vs Tazara Rangers

Kateshi Coffee Bullets vs Prison Leopards

Chindwin Sentries vs Mpande Youth Academy

Tazara Express vs Zambeef

ZONE FOUR

Kascol Rangers vs Choma Football Stars

Kalomo Jetters vs Sinazongwe United

Maramba Energy Stars vs Manchester U.Z Academy

Young Green Eagles vs Livingston Pirates

Zesco Victoria Falls vs Zesco Shockers

Yeta vs Mumbwa Medics

Chikuni Coops vs Maramba Stars

Luena Buffaloes vs Mazabuka United