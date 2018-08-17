Mufulira Wanderers and Mufulira Blackpool on Saturday renew their old rivalry when they clash at Shinde Stadium in a Week 21 match of the FAZ Division One Zone Two campaign.
The two teams trots into Shinde Stadium with contracting fortunes that have seen Wanderers chase for promotion with Blackpool fighting relegation.
Mighty are leading Zone Two with 47 points, five above second placed Indeni, after 20 matches played.
Blackpool are third from the bottom of the table with just 16 points after playing 20 matches.
Wanderers are in fact seeking to complete a double over Blackpool whom they thumped 3-1 in Kamuchanga in the first round fixture in May.
Both teams drew their last matches.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 21
ZONE ONE
Lundazi United vs Young Green Buffaloes
Zesco Malaiti Rangers vs Police College
Circuit City vs Katete Rangers
Wonderful vs Petauke United
Riflemen vs Lusaka Tigers
Happy Hearts vs City Council
City of Lusaka vs Chipata City Council
Paramilitary vs Kafue Celtic
ZONE TWO
Kalulushi Modern Stars vs Roan United
Mufulira Wanderers vs Mufulira Blackpool
FQMO Roads vs Indeni
FQMO Mining Operation vs Ndola United
Gomes vs Mining Rangers
Kansanshi Dynamos vs Kashikishi Warriors
Konkola Blades vs Trident
Chambishi vs ZNS Lwamfumu
ZONE THREE
Real Nakonde vs Mpulungu Harbour
Riverside United vs Intersport Youth
Kasama Young Fighters vs Muchinga Blue Eagles
Isoka Young Stars vs Kasama United
Malalo Police vs Tazara Rangers
Kateshi Coffee Bullets vs Prison Leopards
Chindwin Sentries vs Mpande Youth Academy
Tazara Express vs Zambeef
ZONE FOUR
Kascol Rangers vs Choma Football Stars
Kalomo Jetters vs Sinazongwe United
Maramba Energy Stars vs Manchester U.Z Academy
Young Green Eagles vs Livingston Pirates
Zesco Victoria Falls vs Zesco Shockers
Yeta vs Mumbwa Medics
Chikuni Coops vs Maramba Stars
Luena Buffaloes vs Mazabuka United