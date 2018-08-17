Pictures of the Week

3
257 views

1.

nformation and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya and surrounded
children during the flagging off the installation of Television
Village at Kasoma Bangweulu School in Mwense Village of Samfya
District in Luapula Province.

2.

Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (C) admires African Craft as Mongu District Mayor Akayombokwa Kusiyo (R) looks on as he toured the exhibition Stands during Africa Decentralization day in Mongu, Western Province

3.

A 30 ngwee tax coming to a phone near you

4.

Firefighters from Mansa Municipal Council quenching the fire that gutted Mansa’s Luena Huts Country Lodge popularly known as Rock Front

5.

Firefighters from Mansa Municipal Council quenching the fire that gutted Mansa’s Luena Huts Country Lodge popularly known as Rock Front

6.

A 65 year old man who has been living with HIV for 13 years talks to journalists on positive living at his home in Lubosi compound in Mongu

7.

A 65 year old man Lubosi Mushala who has been living with HIV for 13 years calls for positive living among people living wmith HIV and AIDS during HIV Testing ,Counseling and Treatment ( HTCT) day in Mongu

8.

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina during a wreath laying ceremony at Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-Picture by JERRY MUNTHALI

9.

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina during a wreath laying ceremony at Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-Picture by JERRY MUNTHALI

10.

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina writing in the Visitors’ book shortly after laying a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-Picture by JERRY MUNTHALI

11.

Western Province Permanent Sibanze Simuchoba (l) seeing off American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel L. Foote (r) after paying courtesy call at the PS’ Office in Mongu

12.

FNB head corporate and investment banking Mrs Kapumpe Chola Kaunda addressing the delegates during a FNB trade and working capital workshop held at Lusaka Intercontinental hotel

13.

The Zambian and Turkish delegations during a bilateral meeting between Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata and Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli in Ankara

14.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata and Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli shortly after a high-level bilateral meeting in Ankara

15.

n a bid to promote educational tours and enhance transport challenges the college has been facing, Mufulira College of education has purchased a 71 seater capacity Marco polo bus to the tune of k1.4 million .In the picture above, College Principal, Chileshe Lukonde (right) explains details about the Bus to General education Assistant Director Human Resource Management and Development Musonda Kapulo (middle) while on the left is Loma Mhango who is college head o f agriculture.This was during the Director’s tour of the college

16.

University of Zambia Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Enala Tembo (r) congratulates the 655 graduates during a combined graduation ceremony for Mongu Catholic College of Education and Lyambai College of Education in Mongu

17.

NGOCC chairperson Sarah Longwe, Ouganda based Akina mama wa Africa NGO chairperson Patience Ayebazibwe, NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale during the “Feminist Report on Women’s Land Rights over Malawi, Eswanti and Zambia; the launch took place at NGOCC head office.

18.

President Lungu receives a memento from the outgoing Finnish Ambassador

19.

The Civil Service Commission has warned that it will not hesitate to
fire incompetent Human Resource practitioners. Civil service
Commission Vice Chairperson Hillary Chipango says it worrying that
government has continued loosing resources compensation to individuals
that have been irregularly dismissed from the service by human
resource practitioners. Here, Mr Chipango addressing civil servants in
Mansa.

20.

Yuka Mission Hospital Administrator Gillian Namela (l) explaining to Kalabo District Commissioner Fridah Luhila (r) at the construction site of a modern standard Radiology Department at a cost of K378 000, in Western Province

21.

Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (l) and Czech Republican Ambassador to Zambia Radek Rubes (r) during the launch of Agriculture Projects of Czech Development Cooperation in Mongu, Western Province

22.

State House Football team

23.

2. Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe with State House Team Matron Musunsa Nambula during the handover of Sports kit donated to the State House team by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at State House on Tuesday, August 14,2018 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

24.

1. Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe with State House Team Head Coach Peter Kabwino during the handover of Sports kit donated to the State House Football team by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at State House on Tuesday, August 14,2018 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

25.

Petauke Central MP Dora Siliya on a conducted tour of Kalindawalo General Hospital under construction in Petauke District

26.

Petauke Central MP Dora Siliya donating 150 blankets to Petauke District Hospital

27.

Parts of Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke District under construction

28.

Parts of Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke District under construction.

29.

Mongu Residents take part in HIV Counseling and Testing during HIV Testing Counseling and Treatment (HTCT) day in Mongu

30.

Kalabo District Commissioner fridah Luhila (c) after inspecting the work progress for the construction of Kalabo ZESCO Control Room at a cost of K1.5 million by CHUSAKA Construction Company to upgrade electricity voltage in the district.

31.

First Lady Esther Lungu at State House where she received a delegation from Oman

32.

Czech Republican Ambassador to Zambia Radek Rubes delivering his key note Speech as Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (far R) with Mongu District Commissioner Susiku Kamona (far l) listens during the launch of Agriculture Projects of Czech Development Cooperation in Mongu, Western Province

33.

A Mongu Resident being Tested for HIV by Ciders Treatment Supporter Mwangala Nganga (r) during HIV Counseling, Testing and Treatment (HTCT) day in in Mongu

34.

American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel L. Foote (r) meets Western Province Health Director Dr. Francis Liywali (l) as Ministry of Health Director Public Health Dr. Andrew Silumesii (c) looks on during a courtesy call at the PS’ Office in Mongu

Related Posts:

Loading...

3 COMMENTS

    • Kapumpe mwanakashi! smart and beautiful. FNB made a good choice.

      I love advancement of women and Bo Inonge has passed her expiration date as a career woman. That suit she’s wearing seals it. Kaya!

      0

      0

  2. pic#33 is that guy serious? Exaggerated fear of inyeleti… why not put up some bravery for the sake of the young lady? LoL

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here