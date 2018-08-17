LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the Week August 17, 2018 3 257 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. nformation and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya and surroundedchildren during the flagging off the installation of TelevisionVillage at Kasoma Bangweulu School in Mwense Village of SamfyaDistrict in Luapula Province. 2. Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (C) admires African Craft as Mongu District Mayor Akayombokwa Kusiyo (R) looks on as he toured the exhibition Stands during Africa Decentralization day in Mongu, Western Province 3. A 30 ngwee tax coming to a phone near you 4. Firefighters from Mansa Municipal Council quenching the fire that gutted Mansa’s Luena Huts Country Lodge popularly known as Rock Front 5. Firefighters from Mansa Municipal Council quenching the fire that gutted Mansa’s Luena Huts Country Lodge popularly known as Rock Front 6. A 65 year old man who has been living with HIV for 13 years talks to journalists on positive living at his home in Lubosi compound in Mongu 7. A 65 year old man Lubosi Mushala who has been living with HIV for 13 years calls for positive living among people living wmith HIV and AIDS during HIV Testing ,Counseling and Treatment ( HTCT) day in Mongu 8. VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina during a wreath laying ceremony at Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-Picture by JERRY MUNTHALI 9. VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina during a wreath laying ceremony at Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-Picture by JERRY MUNTHALI 10. VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina writing in the Visitors’ book shortly after laying a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-Picture by JERRY MUNTHALI 11. Western Province Permanent Sibanze Simuchoba (l) seeing off American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel L. Foote (r) after paying courtesy call at the PS’ Office in Mongu 12. FNB head corporate and investment banking Mrs Kapumpe Chola Kaunda addressing the delegates during a FNB trade and working capital workshop held at Lusaka Intercontinental hotel 13. The Zambian and Turkish delegations during a bilateral meeting between Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata and Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli in Ankara 14. Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata and Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli shortly after a high-level bilateral meeting in Ankara 15. n a bid to promote educational tours and enhance transport challenges the college has been facing, Mufulira College of education has purchased a 71 seater capacity Marco polo bus to the tune of k1.4 million .In the picture above, College Principal, Chileshe Lukonde (right) explains details about the Bus to General education Assistant Director Human Resource Management and Development Musonda Kapulo (middle) while on the left is Loma Mhango who is college head o f agriculture.This was during the Director’s tour of the college 16. University of Zambia Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Enala Tembo (r) congratulates the 655 graduates during a combined graduation ceremony for Mongu Catholic College of Education and Lyambai College of Education in Mongu 17. NGOCC chairperson Sarah Longwe, Ouganda based Akina mama wa Africa NGO chairperson Patience Ayebazibwe, NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale during the “Feminist Report on Women’s Land Rights over Malawi, Eswanti and Zambia; the launch took place at NGOCC head office. 18. President Lungu receives a memento from the outgoing Finnish Ambassador 19. The Civil Service Commission has warned that it will not hesitate tofire incompetent Human Resource practitioners. Civil serviceCommission Vice Chairperson Hillary Chipango says it worrying thatgovernment has continued loosing resources compensation to individualsthat have been irregularly dismissed from the service by humanresource practitioners. Here, Mr Chipango addressing civil servants inMansa. 20. Yuka Mission Hospital Administrator Gillian Namela (l) explaining to Kalabo District Commissioner Fridah Luhila (r) at the construction site of a modern standard Radiology Department at a cost of K378 000, in Western Province 21. Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (l) and Czech Republican Ambassador to Zambia Radek Rubes (r) during the launch of Agriculture Projects of Czech Development Cooperation in Mongu, Western Province 22. State House Football team 23. 2. Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe with State House Team Matron Musunsa Nambula during the handover of Sports kit donated to the State House team by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at State House on Tuesday, August 14,2018 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA 24. 1. Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe with State House Team Head Coach Peter Kabwino during the handover of Sports kit donated to the State House Football team by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at State House on Tuesday, August 14,2018 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA 25. Petauke Central MP Dora Siliya on a conducted tour of Kalindawalo General Hospital under construction in Petauke District 26. Petauke Central MP Dora Siliya donating 150 blankets to Petauke District Hospital 27. Parts of Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke District under construction 28. Parts of Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke District under construction. 29. Mongu Residents take part in HIV Counseling and Testing during HIV Testing Counseling and Treatment (HTCT) day in Mongu 30. Kalabo District Commissioner fridah Luhila (c) after inspecting the work progress for the construction of Kalabo ZESCO Control Room at a cost of K1.5 million by CHUSAKA Construction Company to upgrade electricity voltage in the district. 31. First Lady Esther Lungu at State House where she received a delegation from Oman 32. Czech Republican Ambassador to Zambia Radek Rubes delivering his key note Speech as Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (far R) with Mongu District Commissioner Susiku Kamona (far l) listens during the launch of Agriculture Projects of Czech Development Cooperation in Mongu, Western Province 33. A Mongu Resident being Tested for HIV by Ciders Treatment Supporter Mwangala Nganga (r) during HIV Counseling, Testing and Treatment (HTCT) day in in Mongu 34. American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel L. Foote (r) meets Western Province Health Director Dr. Francis Liywali (l) as Ministry of Health Director Public Health Dr. Andrew Silumesii (c) looks on during a courtesy call at the PS’ Office in Mongu Related Posts:The Week in PicturesThe Week in PicturesThe Week in PicturesThe Week in PicturesThe Week in Pictures Loading...
Look at Old Hen Bo Inonge and dull Kapata wasting time in Turkey .
Kapumpe mwanakashi! smart and beautiful. FNB made a good choice.
I love advancement of women and Bo Inonge has passed her expiration date as a career woman. That suit she’s wearing seals it. Kaya!
pic#33 is that guy serious? Exaggerated fear of inyeleti… why not put up some bravery for the sake of the young lady? LoL