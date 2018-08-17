Transparency International Zambia has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for catching on camera traffic officers who were allegedly involving themselves in corruption.
TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Lusambo has demonstrated good leadership for exposing the illegal road block that was mounted by the Zambia Police Traffic in Lusaka at Mungwi road. Chapter President
Mr Lifuka said the happenings of yesterday vindicates the findings from the Zambia Bribe Payers’ Index report which revealed that the Zambia Police Traffic Department was the worst culprit in receiving bribes.
He demanded that action should be taken against these offenders and recommended immediate suspension.
And opposition leader Savior Chishimba says Mr. Lusambo must be commended for his approach in dealing with issues of public concern.
Mr Chishimba has since strongly recommended that President Edgar Lungu should elevate Mr Lusambo.
“I have no doubt that if President Edgar Chagwa Lungu elevated him to a full Cabinet Portfolio he would make an impact for the good of all,” Mr Chishimba said in a statement.
Mr Chishimba said Mr Lusambo has distinguished himself to be genuine in not only being loyal to the President, but also practical.
“The President needs Ministers who will go on the ground to listen to and act on the concerns of the people,” he said.
All these foools, bypass these illegal roadblocks everyday and they do not do anything…this is what I mean when I say Zambians are docile and gullible!!!!
But Simon Miti remains a favourite after plundering MOH. Double standards won’t end corruption. you are bandaging a deep wound that needs suturing first
He’ll be moved to Muchinga or Luapula soon or he’ll die in an accident. Corrupt people don’t like to be exosed. Look at what they did to Mwanawasa.
Lusambo has caused the death of the woman involved because of poor judgement and idiocy. Does that make you happy Reuben? There is nothing to commend Lusambo for. There are organizations which can deal with corruption in the country. Those Police officers were just religiously following the ‘ Uwamwibala alaya mwi bala’.Are you surprised ba koswe.
Did the arrest of the policemen reduce corruption in the country? If Zambia has to win the fight against corruption, the leaders must total commitment and be willing to lead by example. How do you explain the purchase of the fire tenders, the ambulances, the cost of the Ndola- Lusaka highway? Look at the retirement of Gen Chimese!
Good riddance …she couldn’t face the world after being caught pants down. Gen Chimese is not going down alone hence his ZAF retirement package will be untouched because we have a very corrupt lazy bone in State House.
I’m not a Lusambo fan but On catching any corrupt civil servant I dont care who catches them, whether its another thief or a priest. These corrupt police officers should be stopped!!! Period
Is it true that one of the women caught on this incident has committed suicide?
The powers that be might react very contrary to the expectations…he may even be demoted
The whole system is a malfunction and needs a thorough check over if corruption is to be eradicated from the root. Why should it take a provincial minister to expose daylight robbery of cititzens by the police force? Why were complaints from motorists not enough to stop this before?
The axe has only chopped off a few branches when it should hit the entire trunk of the tree. Meanwhile in a different department corruption goes on…
Malarkey, Malabishi… this is not something I would commend him for… he’s just grandstanding and playing to the gallery looking for his 15 minutes of fame! Let him expose his the big fish like himself, his fellow ministers, his president (the #1 corrupt), the judges, etc… his fellow minions who go to bed with the Chinese everyday. then I would give him the benefit of doubt that he means well.
Embarrassing few maize thieves and ambushing few workers reporting late for work is just uncouth street pomp and schoolyard show off. He’s actually overstepping his duties. If he wants to make a real impact, he needs to do it at a legislative level, introducing real policy and challenging the status quo.
Sorry I’m not buying it! And it’s a shame a big organisation like TI can fall for…
Sorry I’m not buying it! And it’s a shame a big organisation like TI can fall for such malarkey, a testament they have lost their mojo!