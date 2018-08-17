Transparency International Zambia has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for catching on camera traffic officers who were allegedly involving themselves in corruption.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Lusambo has demonstrated good leadership for exposing the illegal road block that was mounted by the Zambia Police Traffic in Lusaka at Mungwi road. Chapter President

Mr Lifuka said the happenings of yesterday vindicates the findings from the Zambia Bribe Payers’ Index report which revealed that the Zambia Police Traffic Department was the worst culprit in receiving bribes.

He demanded that action should be taken against these offenders and recommended immediate suspension.

And opposition leader Savior Chishimba says Mr. Lusambo must be commended for his approach in dealing with issues of public concern.

Mr Chishimba has since strongly recommended that President Edgar Lungu should elevate Mr Lusambo.

“I have no doubt that if President Edgar Chagwa Lungu elevated him to a full Cabinet Portfolio he would make an impact for the good of all,” Mr Chishimba said in a statement.

Mr Chishimba said Mr Lusambo has distinguished himself to be genuine in not only being loyal to the President, but also practical.

“The President needs Ministers who will go on the ground to listen to and act on the concerns of the people,” he said.