The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency has destroyed six bells of second hand underwear and 40 boxes of condoms that were confiscated from illegal traders in Lusaka.
The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency conducted an inspection where the illegal products were confiscated.
Government through the Zambia Compulsory Agency issued a statutory instrument banning the sale of second hand underwears in the country.
Agency Senior Inspector Kasuba Kasengele said his organization is now working with the street vendors association to sensitise traders about the dangers of second hand underwear.
Mr. Kasengele said the organisation has sealed the entry points and inspects wholesales to ensure that second hand underwear are not distributed to retailers.
He regretted that some second hand underwear are smuggled into the country illegally and called on the public to desist from buying such products.
Mr. Kasengele said condoms that have also been destroyed were smuggled into Zambia from Malawi saying the products were meant for the Malawian market.
A check by ZANIS at City Market in Lusaka found some traders dealing in the commodities and people were also found buying the same.
Very very unhealthy and unhygienic to buy used underwear .GRZ should ban this trade forthwith… africans please respect yourselves .
All you have to do is wash it with boom before use and dry it out in the sun. Otherwise you might as well ban public toilets if the fear of using second hand underwear is contraction of STD’s.
When I go to buy underwear in Victoria’s Secret or any other outlet for that matter, your are allowed to try it on but you are given a panty liner for the crotch area. Now you would be naive to think that everyone that has tried on the underwear you are buying used the pantyliner. So even from Victoria’s Secret you are basically buying 2nd hand underwear!
Condoms for Malawi market??? Must be Chinese size.
This is life under pf. The majority of zambians cannot afford brand new underwear. Instead of fixing economy the dull ones just ban things