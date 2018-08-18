

The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency has destroyed six bells of second hand underwear and 40 boxes of condoms that were confiscated from illegal traders in Lusaka.

The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency conducted an inspection where the illegal products were confiscated.

Government through the Zambia Compulsory Agency issued a statutory instrument banning the sale of second hand underwears in the country.

Agency Senior Inspector Kasuba Kasengele said his organization is now working with the street vendors association to sensitise traders about the dangers of second hand underwear.

Mr. Kasengele said the organisation has sealed the entry points and inspects wholesales to ensure that second hand underwear are not distributed to retailers.

He regretted that some second hand underwear are smuggled into the country illegally and called on the public to desist from buying such products.

Mr. Kasengele said condoms that have also been destroyed were smuggled into Zambia from Malawi saying the products were meant for the Malawian market.

A check by ZANIS at City Market in Lusaka found some traders dealing in the commodities and people were also found buying the same.