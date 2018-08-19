The Agriculture and Commercial Society of Zambia (ACSZ) has refuted false reports from a cross section of the general public that government has sold the Show grounds to an investor.

ACSZ President Caroline Silwamba says the Society has no intentions of selling the Showgrounds or relocating to any other place other than the current area in Lusaka.

Mrs. Silwimba has since advised people who are circulating rumours to get facts right before issuing statements to the media.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Silwimba has stated that the Society has continued focusing on its development agenda.

She noted that the master plan which will see the construction of modern infrastructure has already been developed adding that the construction of new member’s enclosure which will be commissioned later this year has also started.

The Society President further indicated that the plan includes the construction of modern exhibition centres for agricultural and commercial exhibits.

She stated in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today that the Showgrounds is here to stay and assured co-operating partners that the annual shows will continue as usual.

Mrs. Silwimba announced that the 93rd Agricultural and Commercial Show under the theme “Embracing Industrial Development” will be held from 31st to 5th August, 2019.