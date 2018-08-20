

Bread of Life Presiding Bishop Joe Imakando has commended government for striving to improve the lives of the people of Zambia.

Bishop Imakando said government through leaders such as Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has demonstrated commitment to serve the people.

Bishop Imakando said Mr Lusambo has led a strong example of commitment and servant leadership in the execution of his duties since he was transferred to Lusaka as Provincial Minister.

Bishop Imakando made the remarks during the second Church service at Blessings Centre in Lusaka on Sunday after Mr Lusambo attended the first service.

Mr Lusambo walked in and sat in the audience as he wanted to fellowship as an ordinary member of the congregation but the Senior Ushers insisted that he be moved to the front row after which Bishop Imakando acknowledged him towards the end of the first service.

Later in the second service, Bishop Imakando told the congregation that the PF Government through Mr Lusambo is working hard and needs everyone’s support as the government of the day.

Bishop Imakando said it is always pleasing when leaders of the nation found time to be in the House of the Lord to worship and praise God.