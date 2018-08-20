Hiphop/dancehall artiste Jay Rox launched his latest album Outside the Rox 2 on 18th August at Government Complex in Lusaka. This was no ordinary album launch, it intertwined theater, poetry, dance and music. Supporting artists included Chef 187, Kunkeyani Tha Jedi , and Tiye P. Jay Rox performed a number of tracks off his album ,”Outside the Rox 2” such as “Lion” , “Time Therapy” , “Chubaba” ,”Sugar Lover” among others. Before every song he gave a brief explanation of what the song is about. He also performed hits from his previous albums such “AutoPilot”, “Joana” and Zone Fam hits such as “Contolola” and “Translate”

Attendance to the album launch was far less than expected but Jay Rox did not let that affect the show, as he gave his trademark energetic performance.

Attendees were encouraged to bring some educative reading books, food that were to be donated to local orphanages. The event was sponsored by Soundwave, RockFm, Zambia Breweries.

Pictures from the event

All Pictures courtesy of Harti Photography / follow him on twitter @harti_24

BY KAPA187