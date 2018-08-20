

United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote has described Liuwa Plain National Park In Kalabo district as a breath-taking ecosystem.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ZANIS in Kalabo, Mr. Foote said Liuwa is a tourism hotspot whose potential must be fully exploited.

He said he agrees with the New York Times that listed Liuwa to be among top 52 places to visit in 2018 because the national park is a endowed with nature and abundant wildlife.

Mr. Foote stated that government in partnership with African Parks have done a commendable work in securing Liuwa as a trendsetting and admirable wildlife conservation model.

He said Liuwa’s conservation model supports tourism related ventures, continued provision of natural resources and enhanced community projects to locals.

The Ambassador noted that unlike other national parks which are fully reliant on government funding, Liuwa’s conservation is driven by Public-Private-Partnerships.

He said it would be gratifying if the conservation model being implemented in Liuwa could be extended to other parks such as Zambia’s biggest park, Kafue National Park.

And Park Manager, Deon Joubert said African Parks is humbled to be accorded the privilege to host the US Ambassador and his delegation.

Mr. Joubert said his organisation utilized the opportunity of Mr. Foote’s visit and shared its conservation model, vision for Liuwa and plans to grow wildlife numbers in order to boast tourism.

The US Ambassador was in Liuwa Plain National Park for a two-day visit.