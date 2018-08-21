President Edgar Lungu has said that he is not happy that local contractors are not competent enough to execute jobs they are being subcontracted in the roads sector.
With plans to raise the minimum threshold for local subcontractors from 20 percent to 50 percent, President Lungu wondered how the local contractors would manage the 50 percent threshold when their capacity at 20 percent is not impressive.
Speaking after he toured a Toll Plaza under construction along the Solwezi-Chingola road this morning, President Lungu also told Chinese Contractors that it is their obligation to ensure that 20 percent of their works are given to local contractors, adding that it is not kindness but an obligation for them to subcontract local firms.
President Lungu said he had been receiving reports that some contractors were not doing so and wondered how China Geo had subcontracted another Chinese company on the Solwezi-Chingola road instead of a local firm, adding that it is such practices which make Zambians complain about the manner contracts are being awarded.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has directed PF members of Parliament to go back to their constituencies and deliver on their promises to the electorate.
The President says he has noted with sadness that some parliamentarians have neglected the voters who put them in power.
The head of state was speaking on arrival at South Down Airport in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt.
President Lungu has reminded the MPs that 2021 is just around the corner and politicians will seek to renew their mandate from the same people they are abandoning now.
And President Edgar Lungu has said that he is not happy with reports of land wrangles on the Copperbelt province and has advised councils to find a lasting solution to the issues affecting the people.
The President said councils must sit down with the people to resolve and harmonise the land issues as soon as possible because it is affecting the vulnerable in society.
President Lungu told Kitwe City Council Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe that there is nothing wrong with his office engaging the affected people over the land in the show grounds as doing so will help resolve the wrangles.
President Lungu said as leaders engage with electorates and help resolve problems that are affecting the people.
He also has advised party members in the region to visit their constituencies and work with people who elected them to office.
President Lungu is on the Copperbelt province on a two day working visit and is expected to commission the expansion of NFCA mine project in Chambeshi mine tomorrow.
The president this afternoon inspected works on the township roads in Chingola district before holding a meeting with party officials.
It is not a surprise… what we need to do is have enforcement on each level across all projects.
Zambia lacks enforcement of the law. We know about this, let us get to work to resolve this… we have intelligent country men who can devise the way forward.
Just instruct the people in the right jobs and call them to task if they do not deliver. That is what I understand a president does.
Good observation Dr. Chonya.
Hahaha. Who woke him up this time? Where was he? It’s all our fault as Zambians to let this happen to our country.
Mama showed us a sign and didn’t listen. Tulimucibe bane
Hahaha! In 2021 will will send someone to sleep for ever. Zambia will become peaceful Hagain.
Good job Mr. President. If you see them failing, just give the job to those who are better, period! Let’s develop this thing Mr. President. It will NEVER be a president. YOU ARE A GREAT LEADER! We are in a hurry to develop Zambia.
2021 is making people start to do some actual work.
You and the Chinese must be laughing at us behind closed doors.
The obligation is on you Mr. Lungu to make sure guests you have invited to this country carry out your instructions.
And what have you done to make sure local contractors are competent and accountable?
Words alone might not get you through 2021. That is if indeed you are eligible for a third term.
Just do away with all of them and build capacity in ZNS and the Army! We can do much more for far less!
A good example is the Road works you have given local contractors in Kwamwena and Ndeke Meanwood. Avic have completed their works in good time and our own have not even mobilized to site! Meanwood a local company gave fellow citizens raw deals and have not lived up to the terms of the sales agreements! Why should we always insist on giving 20% of contracts to incompetent local companies? Let’s just organize our construction works through ZNS! It’s time we started believing in ourselves!
Mr president thats an unfair statement coz you generalized it. There are plenty local contractors who actually know how to execute according to international standards. Problem is you say buy Zambia and you re the first not to believe that. For example you re the first to fly to rsa for treatment when we have uth with competent doctors.
He wants his paymasters the Chinks to take over…Zambian contractors worked on this road but govt was not keeping up with payments..i think Buildco worked on this road.
He is there ignorantly praising the Chinks not knowing they are killing his country slowly for takeover….in Kenyan police raided a facility that has been using a toxic compond in a popular branded granulated sugar product.
“he toured a Toll Plaza under construction along the Solwezi-Chingola road this morning”
There goes this lazy empty tin again…simply look at who has given the GRZ contracts to? And where local contracts are sub contractors there is no skills transfer….plus how many times has the govt been behind on funding of this road? Why are you erecting toll gate on this road when its been funded by taxpayers?
Larry Maluma, Oh soryy Mr. Maluma! I wanted to say Larry Mweetwa has a bad heart. Like the heart of a snake.
Bwana Lungu its also true that you Zambian politicians are not as competent as the Asian ones who’ve turned Singapore , Malaysia and Taiwan into economic tigers.
Just seeing him here means sleepless nights to the Dept of Hatribes. They will die of Cikonko!