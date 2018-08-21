President Edgar Lungu has said that he is not happy that local contractors are not competent enough to execute jobs they are being subcontracted in the roads sector.

With plans to raise the minimum threshold for local subcontractors from 20 percent to 50 percent, President Lungu wondered how the local contractors would manage the 50 percent threshold when their capacity at 20 percent is not impressive.

Speaking after he toured a Toll Plaza under construction along the Solwezi-Chingola road this morning, President Lungu also told Chinese Contractors that it is their obligation to ensure that 20 percent of their works are given to local contractors, adding that it is not kindness but an obligation for them to subcontract local firms.

President Lungu said he had been receiving reports that some contractors were not doing so and wondered how China Geo had subcontracted another Chinese company on the Solwezi-Chingola road instead of a local firm, adding that it is such practices which make Zambians complain about the manner contracts are being awarded.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has directed PF members of Parliament to go back to their constituencies and deliver on their promises to the electorate.

The President says he has noted with sadness that some parliamentarians have neglected the voters who put them in power.

The head of state was speaking on arrival at South Down Airport in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt.

President Lungu has reminded the MPs that 2021 is just around the corner and politicians will seek to renew their mandate from the same people they are abandoning now.

And President Edgar Lungu has said that he is not happy with reports of land wrangles on the Copperbelt province and has advised councils to find a lasting solution to the issues affecting the people.

The President said councils must sit down with the people to resolve and harmonise the land issues as soon as possible because it is affecting the vulnerable in society.

President Lungu told Kitwe City Council Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe that there is nothing wrong with his office engaging the affected people over the land in the show grounds as doing so will help resolve the wrangles.

President Lungu said as leaders engage with electorates and help resolve problems that are affecting the people.

He also has advised party members in the region to visit their constituencies and work with people who elected them to office.

President Lungu is on the Copperbelt province on a two day working visit and is expected to commission the expansion of NFCA mine project in Chambeshi mine tomorrow.

The president this afternoon inspected works on the township roads in Chingola district before holding a meeting with party officials.