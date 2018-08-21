Zesco United are seeking to retain sole leadership in the FAZ Super Division as they face Lumwana Radiants in Wednesday’s away rescheduled match in Lumwana.

Zesco are currently joint top of the table with Green Buffaloes.

Buffaloes and Zesco have 62 points as at Week 29 although the Ndola side have a superior goal difference plus three unplayed matches.

Zesco faces Lumwana just four days after beating Mbabane Swallows 3-0 in a CAF Champions League match in Mbabane.

The league defending champions are taking on a Lumwana side has struggled throughout the 2018 campaign.

Lumwana are just one place above relegation with 28 points from 28 matches played.