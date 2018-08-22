Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat Representative Faka Nsadisa says meteorological Information is important for an effective and efficient tactical and strategic planning.

Dr. Nsadisa said the provision of information on climate change is vital for the country’s climate sensitive socio- economic sectors, in order to prevent and minimise loss of investment resulting from the impact of adverse conditions.

Dr. Nsadisa said this during the official opening of the 22nd Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum in Lusaka today.

He explained that the use of the meteorological information sustainably increases productivity, enhances resilience, and reduces on greenhouse emissions, while enhancing the achievement of national and regional development goals.

Dr Nsadisa further added that cognizant of the importance of meteorological information to the attainment development goals, the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Strategy (RISDP) 2015-2020 has identified meteorology and climate change amongst the key priority areas for sustainable development.

And speaking at the same event, Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu said it is important for the different stakeholders in the region to remain alert on impending weather and climate hazards.

Mr. Lungu stated that this could be achieved through the improvement and integration of the SADC early warning system in order for the communities to become weather ready and climate smart.

He added that the early warning is an element of disaster risk reduction and sustainable development.

The twenty second Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum is being held under the theme” improving regional climate early warning system for sustainable regional integration development in the SADC region” and runs from August 22-24, 2018.