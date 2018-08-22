President Edgar Lungu has urged foreign contractors to follow the 20 percent policy directive of subcontracting local contractors.

President Lungu emphasized that the 20% subcontracting policy is there to empower local contractors as well as create jobs and wealth in the country.The Head of State directed his Special Assistant for Project implementation Andrew Chellah to conduct a countrywide check on the 20 percent subcontracting compliance levels by foreign contractors.

He said this yesterday when he addressed party officials and members in Chingola district.

President Lungu also directed Mr.Chellah to check on water and sanitation projects in Chingola district, in order for the district to bring back it’s old glory of the cleanest district on the Copperbelt province.

He further called on everyone to take part in the keep Zambia green and clean exercise, which is conducted every last Saturday of the month, in order for the country to maintain a clean environment.

Earlier, Chingola District Patriotic Front Chairman Charles Musonda bemoaned the lack of adherence to the 20% subcontracting policy by foreign contractors in the district.

President Lungu is expected to conclude his two day working visit to the province today, before returning back to Lusaka .