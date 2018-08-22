President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has an attractive business environment which is key to social and economic development.

President Lungu says the country’s favourable business environment has led to huge investments from foreign companies to the mining sector.

He said the people of Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt province will continue yielding massive benefits from the newly opened Non-Ferrous Cooperation Africa mining limited (NFCA) that has so far created 4000 jobs.

The Head of State has since directed all mining companies to emulate NFCA by prioritising the safety of miners, during their execution of duty.

President Lungu said this today in Kalulushi district when he commissioned the South -East Ore body project, under NFCA mining Africa.

He said the commencement of the mining activities is a manifestation of job and wealth creation to the people of Kalulushi district.

President Lungu further expressed optimism that the 24 years life span of NFCA mine will translate into 5000 jobs for the local people.

And, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said China has atleast 600 enterprises in Zambia due to the country’s attractive business investment opportunities.

Ambassador Li explained that his country is ready to partner with Zambia in other areas of development such as agriculture.

He stated that China is keen to invest in Zambia due to the country’s stable political environment and mutual cooperation, adding that 1.18 billion United States dollars has so far been ejected into NFCA mine.

Ambassador Li also commended President Lungu for the relentless support and favourable environment he gives to Chinese enterprises in Zambia.

And Kalulushi Area Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga commended NFCA mining company for donating 270,000 United States dollars, towards the procurement of 616 houses for the sitting tenants of ZAFFICO houses.

Ms. Mulenga said time has come for the people of Kalulushi district to receive massive development and job creation.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has arrived back to Lusaka from his two day working visit on the Copperbelt Province.

The Plain carrying the Head of State touched down at ZAF’s City Airport at exactly 17:55 hours.

He was received by the Vice President, Inonge Wina, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, Defense Chiefs and other Senior Government and Patriotic Front officials.

While on the Copperbelt, the President commissioned the 800 million United States Dollars NFC Africa Mining Plc in Chambeshi, the South East Ore Body in Chingola.

President Lungu also inspected the Chingola-Solwezi Road and Township Roads in Chingola and Kitwe.

The Head of State also held public rally in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township where he stated that the PF is not buying people to defect to the ruling party but that, people are being attracted by the massive developmental projects going on country wide.

Pictures Courtesy of Charles Banda