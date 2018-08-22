Zesco United and Nkana headline the 2018 Barclays Cup draws.

Record five-time Barclays Cup winners Zesco will face Nkana in the quarterfinals during the weekend of September 29-30.

The match will be a replay of the 2014 Barclays final that Zesco won 3-0.

Zesco also lead the record 12-time league champions in domestic cup final meetings with five triumphs from six meetings.

Meanwhile, all six FAZ Super Division sides that qualified for this years competition will enter the fray in the quarterfinals while the Division 1 entrants will kick off their campaign in a playoff this Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Defending champions Zanaco will face winner of this weekends quarterfinal playoff between Manchester United Zambia Academy and Young Buffaloes.

Two-time champions Power Dynamos also await a playoff winner from the all-demoted sides’ showdown between Muffler Wanderers and Real Nakonde.

Wanderers and Nakonde were both relegated in the 2017.

2015 champions Green Buffaloes and Lusaka Dynamos meet in the other quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the playoffs will be played this weekend, August 25-26 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Manchester Zambia Academy will face Young Buffaloes in the lunchtime kickoff while Wanderers play Nakonde in the late kickoff.

The semifinals are set for October 20 while the finals will be played on November 10.