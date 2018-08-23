Civil rights activist Laura Miti has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to fire State House Spokesman Amos Chanda.
And Former State House Principal Private Secretary Jack Kalala says Mr Chanda is embarrassing President Edgar Lungu with his uncouth behavior.
Reacting to revelations that Mr Chanda used some unpalatable and disparaging words against NDC Consult Chishimba Kambwili, Ms. Miti said President Lungu should fire Mr Chanda immediately.
“I finally heard the Amos Chanda and Chishimba Kambwili audio. I hope the President realises that, if he keeps Amos in that job, he will send a message to the nation that the very top of our country is rotten,” Ms. Miti said.
She added, “In one audio, Amos rolled back many years of the fight against HIV/AIDS stigma. He also poked holes into a presidency that presents itself as God-fearing. He essentially made it impossible for him to pronounce on so many matters without listeners raising their collective eyebrows.”
Ms. Miti stated that Mr Chanda if the presidency would like for citizens to believe they are respected.
“At the very least, he should be transfered to other responsibilities in government.”
“How can someone whose job is top level diplomacy and decorum string so many foul words together? I honestly think Amos should go for therapy. That outburst is worrying,”Ms Miti said.
And Mr Jack Kalala who served as Principal Private Secretary to late President Levy Mwanawasa said the coarse and vulgar language is unbecoming of a person holding the office Amos Chanda holds.
Mr Kalala said such language and reaction from a State House serving officer is unprecedented.
“It’s intolerable, unacceptable and unforgivable,” Mr Kalala said.
“My advice to the young man, Amos Chanda, is that he shouldn’t use such coarse language. He is embarrassing the President and the Government. In addition the matter of Tedai Biti was for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, certainly not State House, to comment on,” Mr Kalala said.
In an audio message circulating on social media, Mr Chanda phoned Mr. Kambwili lash insults at him in retaliation to the constant theft accusation Mr Kambwili has been unleashing on the State House officials.
Over the weekend, Mr Chanda had described Mr. Kambwili as a stupid stinky rabid dog, whose illness was affecting the big but empty head; prompting the member of parliament to respond through an article published by News Diggers, saying he would forgive the Press Aide whom he also described as a confused boy who was looking frail, dehydrated and grey as a result of whatever he was suffering from.
This response apparently angered Mr. Chanda further, who yesterday called Mr. Kambwili to spit out more ‘unprintables’.
Finally we have a test for the president . Lets see how he dodges this one. Sorry Amos he cant help you on thisone unless he really supports what you said
You’ll be disappointed. The president has adopted and promoted Dora who raised the middle finger in Parliament to the PF and its leadership, what is a few insults to CK?
As usual he will cower down in his filthy hole until the storm passes ..he did it with FIC Report, $1.2 billion road project, Biti deportation, Black mountain saga etc….Lazy Lungu is not a leader but a mere figurehead or a tool.
Twalisebana kale, we’re a laughing stock. We no longer get shocked or surprised with these perennial embarrassing episodes coming from State House
But you are the first to shout Christian nation blah blah and declaring holidays for prayers yet your leaders are insulting each other like Kaponyas…even making fun of people with AIDs only in Zambia…anywhere else this is instant dismissal.
If spineless Lungu fired Amos over this then Hippos would recite the alphabet backwards. It will never happen because Lungu is as brain damaged as this kama clown.
Lazy Lungu is too spineless and impotent to fire Chanda…the boy knows too much for him to get fired and he knows it, that’s the problem with corruption. I am sure he is patting him on the back for his performance, your dog does not continue to bark at your visitors if you tell it stop…if it does it knows it has your blessing.
Chanda is a civil servant not a PF spokesman or Govt spokesman for him to be trading insults with a politician and taxpayer even if its BUFFOON CK.
Amos apologises over brawl with Kambwili
By Mukosha Funga
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says he regrets the manner in which he responded to unwarranted attacks from NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.
In a statement issued in his personal capacity, Thursday, Chanda insulting Kambwili was a lapse in judgement.
“In an unguarded moment, I responded harshly to incessant unprovoked and malicious personal attacks from Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who repeatedly abused me publicly, but has also been invading my private space as he did in a recent phone call he made to me using a third party phone line,” Chanda stated.
“Upon reflection, I regret that I should not have responded in the manner I did, despite the deep personal injury that his unwarranted…
Apologises for getting caught….
Mr. Kambwili usually is the one steps on peoples toes. I think he deserves such response from young people. If l remember, he called His worship Nathan Chanda as Kakubiti and Hon Chungu as former motor vehicle thief. He insults everyone who seems to be a threat to him. He derseves that.
The political advisor, Kaizer, has done more alleged embarassing things and his job is still intact. I don’t makes think Amos wi be fired over what seems to be a personal matter. Yes, the language is bad and he may be advised to use better judgement but I won’t be suprised if he’s on the flight heading to the UN meetings.
at 3:52 pm
Laura, go and ask Trump to apologize to call African countries as Sh1thole countries. What was reaction to Trump because you are an African too.