Civil rights activist Laura Miti has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to fire State House Spokesman Amos Chanda.

And Former State House Principal Private Secretary Jack Kalala says Mr Chanda is embarrassing President Edgar Lungu with his uncouth behavior.

Reacting to revelations that Mr Chanda used some unpalatable and disparaging words against NDC Consult Chishimba Kambwili, Ms. Miti said President Lungu should fire Mr Chanda immediately.

“I finally heard the Amos Chanda and Chishimba Kambwili audio. I hope the President realises that, if he keeps Amos in that job, he will send a message to the nation that the very top of our country is rotten,” Ms. Miti said.

She added, “In one audio, Amos rolled back many years of the fight against HIV/AIDS stigma. He also poked holes into a presidency that presents itself as God-fearing. He essentially made it impossible for him to pronounce on so many matters without listeners raising their collective eyebrows.”

Ms. Miti stated that Mr Chanda if the presidency would like for citizens to believe they are respected.

“At the very least, he should be transfered to other responsibilities in government.”

“How can someone whose job is top level diplomacy and decorum string so many foul words together? I honestly think Amos should go for therapy. That outburst is worrying,”Ms Miti said.

And Mr Jack Kalala who served as Principal Private Secretary to late President Levy Mwanawasa said the coarse and vulgar language is unbecoming of a person holding the office Amos Chanda holds.

Mr Kalala said such language and reaction from a State House serving officer is unprecedented.

“It’s intolerable, unacceptable and unforgivable,” Mr Kalala said.

“My advice to the young man, Amos Chanda, is that he shouldn’t use such coarse language. He is embarrassing the President and the Government. In addition the matter of Tedai Biti was for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, certainly not State House, to comment on,” Mr Kalala said.

In an audio message circulating on social media, Mr Chanda phoned Mr. Kambwili lash insults at him in retaliation to the constant theft accusation Mr Kambwili has been unleashing on the State House officials.

Over the weekend, Mr Chanda had described Mr. Kambwili as a stupid stinky rabid dog, whose illness was affecting the big but empty head; prompting the member of parliament to respond through an article published by News Diggers, saying he would forgive the Press Aide whom he also described as a confused boy who was looking frail, dehydrated and grey as a result of whatever he was suffering from.

This response apparently angered Mr. Chanda further, who yesterday called Mr. Kambwili to spit out more ‘unprintables’.