Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere has appealed to the corporate world to partner with his ministry in order to help finance the development of minor sport in Zambia.

Mawere told ZANIS in an interview that the ministry is calling on more stakeholders to come on board and help finance the challenges of finding resources for the sports team to take part in international tournaments.

He said government always has difficulties in single-handedly finding resources to sponsor sports associations whenever they are competitions.

Mawere said his ministry and other stakeholders must partner in finding a way forward in raising money that will target the development of sports in the country.

He said through partnerships between his ministry and stakeholders, grassroots sports in all parts of the country especially schools will be effectively developed.

Meanwhile Mawere commended the national netball team for coming out in fourth place at the just ended 2018 Africa Netball Cup held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) in Lusaka.

He said despite Zambia not winning the tournament and qualifying for the World Cup, the netball team put up a good performance.