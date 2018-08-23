The Muslim Social Welfare Trust of Zambia and the Hansene International Project of Germany have been commended for supplementing government’s efforts in helping the vulnerable communities in rural areas.

Rufunsa District Commissioner Judith Chama said though Zambia is a Christian nation, it embraces all religions and appreciates the

support rendered by various stakeholders in uplifting the well-being of vulnerable people in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Chama said the donation of food items by the Muslim community to Kulala Bena Action for children Zambia orphanage has come at a right time when people are receiving relief maize from government.

The Rufunsa District Commissioner was speaking when the Muslim Social Welfare Trust of Zambia in partnership with the Hasene International Project of Germany donated pre packed packs of 3Kg beef meat worth thousands of Kwachas to Kulala Bena Action for Children Zambia Orphanage, some elderly people in the community and vulnerable people in Rufunsa district today.

She said government appreciates the support it is receiving from co-operating partners such as the Muslim community in helping the

vulnerable in society.

And receiving the donation on behalf of the Kulela Bena Action for Children Zambia Orphanage Director Carol McBrandy thanked government

and the Muslim Social Welfare Trust with their partners Hasene International for considering them through this gesture.

Ms. McBrandy said the orphanage was grateful for the donation as it will supplement on their diet and urged them to continue helping the vulnerable in society.

Meanwhile, Hansene International Project Coordinator for Zambia, Yakup Gecgel said the organisation was committed to work with different organizations in supplementing Government efforts in uplifting the living standards of people.