The Muslim Social Welfare Trust of Zambia and the Hansene International Project of Germany have been commended for supplementing government’s efforts in helping the vulnerable communities in rural areas.
Rufunsa District Commissioner Judith Chama said though Zambia is a Christian nation, it embraces all religions and appreciates the
support rendered by various stakeholders in uplifting the well-being of vulnerable people in the country.
ZANIS reports that Mrs Chama said the donation of food items by the Muslim community to Kulala Bena Action for children Zambia orphanage has come at a right time when people are receiving relief maize from government.
The Rufunsa District Commissioner was speaking when the Muslim Social Welfare Trust of Zambia in partnership with the Hasene International Project of Germany donated pre packed packs of 3Kg beef meat worth thousands of Kwachas to Kulala Bena Action for Children Zambia Orphanage, some elderly people in the community and vulnerable people in Rufunsa district today.
She said government appreciates the support it is receiving from co-operating partners such as the Muslim community in helping the
vulnerable in society.
And receiving the donation on behalf of the Kulela Bena Action for Children Zambia Orphanage Director Carol McBrandy thanked government
and the Muslim Social Welfare Trust with their partners Hasene International for considering them through this gesture.
Ms. McBrandy said the orphanage was grateful for the donation as it will supplement on their diet and urged them to continue helping the vulnerable in society.
Meanwhile, Hansene International Project Coordinator for Zambia, Yakup Gecgel said the organisation was committed to work with different organizations in supplementing Government efforts in uplifting the living standards of people.
Be careful with Muslims in Zambia. All countries that are at war right now in this world are Muslim countries or the majority of that country are Muslims.
Muslims don’t allow democracy at all. Muslims are now in all democratic countries because they take advantage of “freedom of Religion” which most of democratic countries have in their constitution. However, all Islamic countries have no freedom of Religion in their constitutional.
The United Nations (UN) must force all member countries of (UN) to include freedom of religion in all their countries constitutions. This would bring about protection of people in the world. Because most of wars that we have now are faith related.
We are too careless in this country. Islam penetration in this country should worry all of us. They have a target of 2030 to turn this country into an Islamic state and we are all sleeping… Just look at how many mosques have been allowed to open. Wake Up Zambia!
DJ7
Why dont you set an example and do some charitable work yourself instead of muslim bashing ?
As far as Im concerned we need to look at the actual work being done instead of concentrating first on WHO is the one doing it
Also, these muslims did not restrict themselves to giving charity to their muslim brethren, they are giving charity to all, regardless of religion. Why then should we behave like bigots ?
Mwape
I hope u are a Muslim. Answer me please? Why do u think Islam faith is spreading so fast in all democratic Christian countries and Christianity is dying in all Islamic countries?
Do u seriously believe those work Muslims are doing in zambia are purely humanitarian or is a Muslim faith propaganda?