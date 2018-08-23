Former Transport and Communications Minister, William Harrington says concerns by members of the public on the newly introduced road traffic speed cameras are genuine.
Mr. Harrington says while these cameras are meant to help reduce traffic accidents, there should have been more sensitization on their installation.
In a walk-in interview with QTV News, Mr. Harrington is of the view that the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) should have put signage on roads where these cameras have been installed.
He says he believes that the RTSA should be about regulating road traffic through education as opposed to imposing punitive fines on contravening motorists.
Mr. Harrington has also suggested to the RTSA to also consider increasing the speed limit on the Great East Road from the current 60 kilometers per hour to 80 kilometers.
He believes that a speed limit of 80 Kilometers per hour on a road like the Great East Road is reasonable as it is neither too fast nor too slow
I disagree Mr Harrington ,fines and taking away licenses is the way to go.The painful loss of lives on roads and thru cholera should teach us that draconian measures are needed to save us from our laxity.
Not sure where Harrington is coming from or going with this. Completely off. I commend RTSA for being progressive.
RTSA has taking over all responsibilities of ZP Traffic, to extent of entering bedroom ukubeya amaso. Concubines should have limits.
the reason why you have a sign before a speed hump is for you to slow down .The point of these cameras is not catch people out but to make sure that a particular speed is adhered to on that section of the road .You need to move away from behaving like a school prefect .Imagine there is a person from out of town ,they speed in because they haven’t seen the cameras and in a process have an accident and die ,Would it not have been better to have a sign that would have caused that motorist to reduce speed and save their life ?Governments are put in place for the well being of the citizenry not that they dictate what they think is right .The right approach is sensitization and proper signage which the ratsa chief executive agreed that they should have done .So for me your thoughts are…
Nothing Wrong with speed cameras! Keep it up RTSA!
With due respect I totally disagree with Mr Harrington that the road traffic management must be lenient with erring drivers. For starters any road is public property therefore drink drivers and those chosing to drive above national speed limits must be severely punished. They must face financial consequences or jail terms for serious offences. Stop appeasing careless road users.
I totally disagree… this is rather disappointing… is this the man who was the head at that ministry? No wonder we were going nowhere!
What a disappointment!
Those caught on CCTV or camera misbehaving should blame themselves and not the cameras meant to protect the public. How can a former cabinet minster make such a low level comment to such an important topic?
No comment, I will only comment if I see statistics of things like reduced accidents on the roads with cameras, etc. I wont rush to say its good or bad. Because I am a realist and quite sensible in my approach to issues, I will only open my mouth after a careful analysis of what would been achieved in 3 to 6 months.