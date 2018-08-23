Former Transport and Communications Minister, William Harrington says concerns by members of the public on the newly introduced road traffic speed cameras are genuine.

Mr. Harrington says while these cameras are meant to help reduce traffic accidents, there should have been more sensitization on their installation.

In a walk-in interview with QTV News, Mr. Harrington is of the view that the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) should have put signage on roads where these cameras have been installed.

He says he believes that the RTSA should be about regulating road traffic through education as opposed to imposing punitive fines on contravening motorists.

Mr. Harrington has also suggested to the RTSA to also consider increasing the speed limit on the Great East Road from the current 60 kilometers per hour to 80 kilometers.

He believes that a speed limit of 80 Kilometers per hour on a road like the Great East Road is reasonable as it is neither too fast nor too slow